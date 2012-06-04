* Indian shares recover on rate cut hopes
* Indexes snap three-day losing stream
* Outlook weak ahead of RBI meeting on June 18
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, June 4 India's main indexes recovered on
Monday after earlier hitting their lowest intraday levels since
early January, as hopes for interest rate cuts sparked gains in
banks, while bargain-hunting lifted blue chips such as Larsen &
Toubro.
Falling oil prices as well as declining core inflation and
growth in India give the Reserve Bank of India room to adjust
interest rates, a deputy governor said on Monday, two weeks
before a policy review.
The comments came after data last week showed January-March
domestic growth falling to a nine-year low of 5.3 percent, at a
time when the outlook for the global economy also worsens.
The hopes for interest rate relief allowed Indian stocks to
snap a three-day losing streak and outperform most Asian
indexes, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
ending down more than 2 percent.
Still, the outlook for stocks remains weak, given global
risk aversion could continue to flare up, while investors in
India are likely to be on edge until the central bank's meeting
on June 18.
"There is a possibility of an interest rate cut in India
because of GDP numbers, and if Greece remains in the union then
we may see a sharp rally coming in June," Mehraboon Irani,
Principal and Head at Nirmal Bang, referring to the euro zone.
India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.15 percent
to close at 15,988.40 points on Monday, recovering from an
earlier fall of as much as 1.4 percent to its lowest intraday
since Jan. 9.
The gains were enough to stop a three-day losing run during
which the BSE index, or Sensex, fell 2.9 percent.
The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.14 percent to
4,848.15 points.
The weak Indian GDP data has sparked a raft of growth
downgrades from analysts, and is bolstering hope the central
bank will shift focus from inflation to boosting the economy.
The fall in oil prices also helps offset some of the
potential inflationary impact from a weak rupee, which
has recovered since hitting a record low of 56.52 on Thursday.
Banking shares recovered from earlier losses. HDFC Bank
shares rose 1.1 percent, while ICICI Bank
and State Bank of India gained 0.9 percent each.
Bargain-hunting lifted some blue chips, with Larsen & Toubro
ending up 3.4 percent after the power equipment maker
dropped 5.8 percent over last four sessions.
Tata Motors gained 1.9 percent, after slumping
18.6 percent during the previous three sessions after posting
disappointing operating margins in the January-March quarter.
State-owned oil refiners and explorers also rose following a
slump in crude prices, as both sectors in India tend to track
movements in oil prices because the government caps prices of
petrol products such as diesel, cooking gas and kerosene.
Oil refiners Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose
4.4 percent, while explorer Oil and National Gas Corp
rose 3.2 percent.
Future Capital Holdings shares rose 5 percent to
143.75 rupees, after Warburg Pincus LLC agreed to buy a
controlling stake in it for nearly $100 million from current
majority shareholder Pantaloon Retail.
The deal at 162 rupees per share, marked an 18 percent
premium to Future's Friday's closing price.
Pantaloon Retail surged 7 percent.
However, shares in the franchiser for Domino's Pizza and
Dunkin' Donuts in India, Jubilant Foodworks, fell 6.8
percent, after J.P.Morgan initiated coverage on the stock as
"underweight" citing expensive valuations as one of the factors.
Software service exporters fell after U.S. jobs data came
well below expectations on Friday. Tata Consultancy Services
fell 0.9 percent while Infosys ended 0.2
percent lower.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)