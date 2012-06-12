(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to text)
* India's main indexes fall in late sell-off on S&P warning
* S&P says India may be 1st BRIC to lose inv. grade rating
* Power producers rally on price hike reports
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, June 11 India's main stock index fell,
snapping five days of gains, after S&P said the country could
become the first among the BRIC economies to lose its
investment-grade status, in an update to a previous decision to
cut the country's ratings outlook.
The report sparked profit-taking after Indian stocks posted
their best weekly gain of the year last week. That rally had
been fuelled by hopes the Reserve Bank of India would cut
interest rates on June 18 and by the government's promise to
kickstart infrastructure projects.
Indian stocks reversed earlier gains of nearly 1 percent
after the S&P statement, and the falls contrasted with the
relief rally seen in global shares after the euro zone's rescue
package for the Spanish banking sector.
Traders are gearing up for a critical couple of weeks for
Indian markets. Industrial output is due out on Tuesday,
followed by the more important inflation date on Thursday, which
could lead to adjustments in rate cut expectations.
"S&P scare is created by media only, but definitely more
efforts are also required on fiscal discipline to turn around
growth in India" said Deven Choksey, MD, K R Choksey Securities.
"Cutting down rates coupled with measures facilitating
foreign flows are required to boost the economy"
India's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.3 percent to
16,668.01 points after earlier rising as much as 1 percent
The broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.3 percent to
5,054.10 points.
S&P issued on Monday a new report, "Will India Be The First
BRIC Fallen Angel?", which gave further detail as to why India's
investment-grade rating could be at risk.
The report, which had been available to S&P clients since
Friday, did not represent a change in view from when the agency
in April lowered its outlook on India's "BBB-" ratings to
"negative," citing political inaction and worries about fiscal
standing among other factors.
Investors took the S&P note as a cue to book profits in
recent outperformers, after domestic indexes had gained close to
5 percent last week.
Reliance Industries fell 1 percent after gaining
6.5 percent last week, while Larsen & Toubro fell 2
percent after surging 15.4 percent last week.
Among other decliners, shares in HCL Tech fell 2.6
percent on speculation about a potential change within top
management.
Morgan Stanley added there could be a change in management
responsibilities, with CEO Vineet Nayar delegating more of his
functions at HCL Technologies in the near future.
In a statement, the company said: "Vineet Nayar has been
part of the HCL family since 1985 and is currently functioning
as the CEO and Vice Chairman of HCL Technologies."
Among Monday's gainers, shares in Videocon Industries
and Bharat Petroleum Corp rose after
Anadarko Petroleum Corp says it has found significant
gas reserves off the coast of Mozambique.
BPCL and Videocon own 10 percent each in the Mozambique
block.
Videocon Industries rose 3 percent, while Bharat Petroleum
Corp added 1.3 percent.
Shares of private power producers rose on media reports the
government will allow the sector to raise tariffs as a way to
help offset the impact of higher fuel prices.
GVK Power & Infrastructure surged 13 percent,
Lanco Infra rose 2.6 percent, while Adani Power
added 2.3 percent.
