* Indexes edge up 0.1 pct; on hold for inflation on Thurs
* Auto shares fall on media reports of new levies for diesel
cars
* Goldman Sachs says stay "underweight" on India in 3-mth
horizon
By Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, June 13 Indian shares barely gained on
Wednesday, a day before key inflation data that could help
determine whether the central bank will cut interest rates and
further spur a rally in domestic indexes.
The weak January-March economic growth data, S&P's warning
of a sovereign downgrade, and the dismal industrial output data
for April have all recently raised expectations for a rate cut
from the Reserve Bank of India on June 18.
The wholesale price index on Thursday will be key, with
investors particularly focused on core inflation. Should the
data that strips out energy and food come at 5 percent or below,
it would cement expectations for monetary easing, traders said.
The RBI could also opt to cut the cash reserve ratio, some
traders said, or the amount of funds that lenders must park with
the central bank.
"If inflation increases month-on-month, then CRR is more
likely. If it falls month-on-month, then rate cut alongside CRR
can be seen," said Aneesh Srivastava, CIO of IDBI Federal Life
Insurance, who oversees 1.3 billion rupees in Indian equities.
India's main 30-share BSE index gained 0.1 percent
to 16,880.51 points, enough to notch it its seventh gain out of
the past eight sessions.
The benchmark index has now gained 4.1 percent so far in
June, with a bulk of those gains tied to expectations for relief
from the RBI.
The broader 50-share NSE index also gained 0.1
percent to be at 5,121.45 points.
Equity investors in India are still headed for a volatile
couple of weeks, as the WPI and RBI meetings will also be
accompanied by Greek elections this weekend and the Federal
Reserve's meeting next week.
Goldman Sachs recommended investors stay "underweight" in
Indian equities on a three-month horizon as markets may slide
further on the back of "a sluggish domestic and global growth
outlook."
Among individual gainers on Wednesday, shares in India's
auto stocks fell on media reports the government plans to impose
additional levies in sales of diesel cars.
Maruti Suzuki India fell 3.22 percent, Mahindra &
Mahindra lost 1.8 percent, while Tata Motors
declined 2.3 percent.
Power equipment maker Crompton Greaves fell 2.6
percent, while air conditioner maker Voltas dropped
2.9 percent after Credit Suisse initiated coverage of each with
'underperform' ratings, citing concerns about earnings growth
for each company.
However, among gainers, Oil India gained 1
percent, while ONGC rose 2.8 percent, as traders said
the share prices have not yet fully reflected the recent slump
in oil prices.
State-owned producers such as ONGC share the cost of
subsidising refineries by selling crude to them at a discount.
Larsen & Toubro gained 2.6 percent, after Kyodo
news agency reported Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
plans to acquire a stake in unit L&T Shipbuilding within a few
years, quoting an MHI executive.
However, the president of L&T Heavy Engineering told Reuters
there had been "no discussions on this at all."
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro steady, but vulnerable to Italian and Greek woes
* Oil steady above $97 ahead of OPEC meet, Greek polls
* Shares, euro capped by euro zone worries
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael
Nam)