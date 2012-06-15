MUMBAI, June 15 Indian shares rallied on Friday
as banks led gains on hopes for aggressive monetary easing from
the RBI, with sentiment also boosted by hopes major central
banks would take coordinated global action should Greek
elections lead to turmoil.
The Reserve Bank of India reviews policy on Monday, with
traders betting it will cut the repo rate by 25 basis points and
potentially also cut the cash reserve ratio.
ICICI Bank gained 2.8 percent, while HDFC Bank
added 2.3 percent.
Tata Motors jumped 5.3 percent after global sales
rose more than expected.
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose
1.55 percent to 16,936.22 points, its biggest percentage gain
since June 6.
The broader 50-share NSE index gained 1.67 percent to
5,139.05 points.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)