* Indian shares fall the most since June 1
* RBI keeps rates and cash reserve ratio unchanged
* Fitch cuts India's outlook after market close
* Global risk, Fed meeting eyed this week
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, June 18 India's benchmark index fell 1.4
percent on Monday, the biggest percentage fall since June 1, led
by a sell-off in lenders after the central bank unexpectedly
kept both interest rates and the cash reserve ratio unchanged.
The decision threatens to cut short a rally this month that
had sent local shares to a six-week high early on Monday. The
gains had been fuelled by hopes the Reserve Bank of India would
ease monetary policy after recent data showed economic growth in
January-March fell to a nine-year low.
After the close of markets Fitch Ratings cut India's
sovereign outlook to "negative" from "stable", saying growth
potential would "deteriorate" unless the country implements
structural reforms, and citing "limited progress" on fiscal
consolidation.
Local shares could see gains further erode should the global
risk environment worsen, with a narrow victory by pro-bailout
parties in Greece on Sunday having a muted impact because of
persistent worries about Spanish and Italian debt problems.
Global investor attention will also shift to the Federal
Reserve meeting ending on Wednesday to see whether it takes
action to shore up the U.S. economy.
"Flows in the market will be determined by events such as
Fed meeting and Europe," said C. J. George, managing director at
Geojit BNP Paribas.
"If rupee improves then there will be significant inflows.
Til then, market will remain sideways,"
The main BSE index fell 1.4 percent, after erasing
earlier gains of as much as 0.9 percent that had brought the
index to its highest since May 4.
NSE's 50-shares index fell 1.5 percent.
The RBI surprised investors by leaving monetary policy
unchanged, citing continued concerns about inflation, after last
cutting the repo rate by 50 basis points in April.
The focus now also shifts to the government, whose perceived
lack of policy reform was a key factor behind the slump in local
markets that sent the rupee currency tumbling to a
record low in May.
Fitch made the stakes clear by cutting India's outlook, in a
repeat of Standard & Poor's action in April, leaving the country
under threat of losing its investment-grade rating from both
agencies.
"Rates are headed lower, but cuts are going to be more
unpredictable," said Sandeep J. Shah, CEO of investment advisory
firm S a mpriti Capital.
"Expectations from the government are at zero, and any
significant action would therefore result in short-covering."
The surprise RBI outcome sent the NSE banking index
tumbling down 3.3 percent after the sub-index had
gained 6.6 percent this month as of Friday's close.
However, broader losses could be contained after the RBI
also stated it would monitor liquidity conditions, such as by
purchasing bonds via open market operations as warranted.
State Bank of India dropped 4.4 percent, while
ICICI Bank fell 3.5 percent.
Other rate-sensitive stocks also slumped, with property firm
DLF down 4.7 percent and Unitech down 3
percent.
Auto makers fell, too, with Tata Motors ending
down 1 percent on dashed hopes lower interest rates would cut
financing costs for purchasing new vehicles.
However, Tata Group companies Tinplate Company of India
and Tata Sponge Iron rallied after Tata
Steel said it would raise stakes in both companies via
open exchange offers at a premium to their Friday's close.
Tinplate surged 18.9 percent, while Tata Sponge Iron rallied
12.6 percent.
Shares in Aban Offshore rose 2.2 percent after the
Times of India newspaper report the company is looking to sell
its thermal power projects, quoting banking sources briefed on
the matter.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)