* Indian shares fall the most since June 1 * RBI keeps rates and cash reserve ratio unchanged * Fitch cuts India's outlook after market close * Global risk, Fed meeting eyed this week By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, June 18 India's benchmark index fell 1.4 percent on Monday, the biggest percentage fall since June 1, led by a sell-off in lenders after the central bank unexpectedly kept both interest rates and the cash reserve ratio unchanged. The decision threatens to cut short a rally this month that had sent local shares to a six-week high early on Monday. The gains had been fuelled by hopes the Reserve Bank of India would ease monetary policy after recent data showed economic growth in January-March fell to a nine-year low. After the close of markets Fitch Ratings cut India's sovereign outlook to "negative" from "stable", saying growth potential would "deteriorate" unless the country implements structural reforms, and citing "limited progress" on fiscal consolidation. Local shares could see gains further erode should the global risk environment worsen, with a narrow victory by pro-bailout parties in Greece on Sunday having a muted impact because of persistent worries about Spanish and Italian debt problems. Global investor attention will also shift to the Federal Reserve meeting ending on Wednesday to see whether it takes action to shore up the U.S. economy. "Flows in the market will be determined by events such as Fed meeting and Europe," said C. J. George, managing director at Geojit BNP Paribas. "If rupee improves then there will be significant inflows. Til then, market will remain sideways," The main BSE index fell 1.4 percent, after erasing earlier gains of as much as 0.9 percent that had brought the index to its highest since May 4. NSE's 50-shares index fell 1.5 percent. The RBI surprised investors by leaving monetary policy unchanged, citing continued concerns about inflation, after last cutting the repo rate by 50 basis points in April. The focus now also shifts to the government, whose perceived lack of policy reform was a key factor behind the slump in local markets that sent the rupee currency tumbling to a record low in May. Fitch made the stakes clear by cutting India's outlook, in a repeat of Standard & Poor's action in April, leaving the country under threat of losing its investment-grade rating from both agencies. "Rates are headed lower, but cuts are going to be more unpredictable," said Sandeep J. Shah, CEO of investment advisory firm S a mpriti Capital. "Expectations from the government are at zero, and any significant action would therefore result in short-covering." The surprise RBI outcome sent the NSE banking index tumbling down 3.3 percent after the sub-index had gained 6.6 percent this month as of Friday's close. However, broader losses could be contained after the RBI also stated it would monitor liquidity conditions, such as by purchasing bonds via open market operations as warranted. State Bank of India dropped 4.4 percent, while ICICI Bank fell 3.5 percent. Other rate-sensitive stocks also slumped, with property firm DLF down 4.7 percent and Unitech down 3 percent. Auto makers fell, too, with Tata Motors ending down 1 percent on dashed hopes lower interest rates would cut financing costs for purchasing new vehicles. However, Tata Group companies Tinplate Company of India and Tata Sponge Iron rallied after Tata Steel said it would raise stakes in both companies via open exchange offers at a premium to their Friday's close. Tinplate surged 18.9 percent, while Tata Sponge Iron rallied 12.6 percent. Shares in Aban Offshore rose 2.2 percent after the Times of India newspaper report the company is looking to sell its thermal power projects, quoting banking sources briefed on the matter. FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro falls, Spanish woes overshadow Greek poll * Oil turns negative as optimism fades * Wider euro zone problems overshadow Greek vote * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)