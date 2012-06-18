MUMBAI, June 18 India's benchmark index fell 1.4 percent, the biggest percentage fall since June 1 on Monday, led by a sell-off in lenders after the central bank kept both interest rates and the cash reserve ratio unchanged.

Local shares had rallied in June, hitting a six-week high early on Monday's session, on expectations the RBI would ease policy after recent data showed economic growth in January-March fell to a nine-year low.

State Bank of India dropped 4.4 percent, ICICI Bank fell 2.2 percent, while HDFC Bank fell 3.1 percent.

India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 1.4 percent to 16,712.69 points.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 1.37 percent to 5,068.85 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)