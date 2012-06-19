MUMBAI, June 19 India's benchmark index rose 1
percent on Tuesday, recovering from steep losses the previous
session as some defensive stocks such as ITC gained,
while oil stocks such as ONGC surged as crude prices
continued to slump.
Reliance Industries rose 2.5 percent, benefitting
from its continued share buyback programme.
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose
1 percent to 16,871.20 points.
The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 0.8
percent to 5,105.70 points.
ITC rose 2.3 percent, while ONGC rose 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra)