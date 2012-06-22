* Reliance hit on continued worries over KG-D6 reserves * Cement stocks fall on record fine from regulator * Indian shares gain for week on oil drop, outperform Asia By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, June 22 India's indexes fell on Friday as Reliance Industries continued to reel over worries about output from its KG-D6 block, while cement makers dropped after receiving a record fine from a competition regulator on price fixing charges. The falls came on a day when risk assets were hit by growing worries about the global economy and Moody's Investors Service downgrade of some of the world's major banks. The rupee fell to a record low for a second consecutive session, past the psychologically important 57 to a dollar mark, once again underscoring India's weak fiscal health slowing economy. However, the slump in global crude prices sparked a rally in oil stocks such as ONGC, while investors are also waiting to see who will replace Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee when he steps down next week to run for the ceremonial post of president. The change in finance minister comes at a time of deepening worries about slowing policy reforms despite the fiscal and economic challenges. "We are looking at possible roll out of reforms, and ground is very well laid for the reform process to flow out because there is pressure from all ends," Ambareesh Baliga, COO at Way2Wealth, calling it a "make or break" moment for the economy and the government. India's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.4 percent to 16,972.51 points, cutting earlier losses of as much as 1.3 percent. The broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.37 percent to 5,146.05 points. However, both indexes posted mild gains for the week -- with the BSE index ending up 0.13 percent and the NSE index gaining 0.14 percent -- to mark a third consecutive week of gains. That came despite the disappointment after the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates on hold on Monday and after Fitch Ratings also cut India's sovereign outlook to "negative," following up on the similar cut by Standard & Poor's in April. But a rally in oil stocks as crude prices slumped allowed the indexes to also outperform the 0.7 percent fall in the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index. RELIANCE, CEMENT MAKERS FALL Shares in Reliance Industries fell 1.1 percent on continued concerns about gas output after Canada's Niko Resources Ltd. slashed the reserve estimate at the KG D6 block on Wednesday. Bank of America-Merrill Lynch downgraded Reliance to "underperform" from "neutral", citing the lowered production estimates. Shares in Indian cement manufacturers dropped after they were fined a combined $1.1 billion for price fixing, even as many of them vowed to appeal the ruling by the nation's increasingly assertive anti-trust regulator. ACC fell 3.1 percent, while Ambuja Cement ended 2.9 percent lower. Shares in Infosys fell 0.7 percent after brokerage Jefferies said the Indian software services provider is "likely" to cut fiscal 2012/13 guidance to 6-8 percent growth from 8-10 percent because of lower tech spending and currency volatility. However, oil shares rose, tracking lower global crude prices, and helping index cut some of their loses. Explorer Oil and Natual Gas Corporation rose 1.6 percent, closing at its highest level since March 15, gaining 5.1 percent for the week. Oil India added 2.6 percent to close it highest since April 4, advancing 5.3 percent for the week. Both state-run refiners and explorers in India benefit from lower oil prices because the companies share with the government the burden of selling fuel products at discounted prices. FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar extends gains as risk currencies hit * Oil rebounds to $90 after hitting at 18-month low * Stocks fall, dollar up on data misery * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra)