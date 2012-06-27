* Infrastructure stocks gain on hopes for govt action * Power utilities gain on New Delhi tariff hike proposal * Caution ahead of Thurs derivatives expiry, EU summit By Manoj Dharra MUMBAI, June 27 Indian shares rose on Wednesday as power utilities gained after a proposed tariff hike in New Delhi, while infrastructure stocks such as BHEL advanced on hopes for a renewed push by the government to increase investment in the sector. Sentiment was also boosted after Deutsche Bank upgraded Indian stocks to "overweight" from "neutral," calling them close to the cheapest in two decades. The action followed a J.P.Morgan upgrade to the same rating last week. However, investors remain cautious ahead of the expiry of derivatives on Thursday, and ahead of a European Union summit starting on the same day that is expected to deliver little in terms of meaningful action on the euro zone debt crisis. "People are expecting the announcement of new finance minister soon. If the Prime Minister keeps the position, it can be a boost to markets in terms of stalled infrastructure projects and other reforms," said K. Alex Mathews, head of research at Geogit BNP Paribas. India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.36 percent to 16,967.76 points, a second consecutive day of mild gains. The broader 50-share NSE index added 0.41 percent to 5,141.90 points. Hopes about Singh's commitment to infrastructure have been raised after he assumed an additional role as acting finance minister after previous incumbent Manmohan Singh stepped down on Tuesday. The Prime Minister Office had been actively involved in pushing ahead with major transport and power projects this year, convening a meeting of relevant ministries. BHEL gained 0.6 percent, while Reliance Infrastructure rose 2.02 percent. Power utilities were also among the day's leading gainers after Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission proposed a 24 percent hike in power tariffs for household consumers in New Delhi and a 19.5 percent hike for commercial consumers. Reliance Infrastructure rose 2 percent, while Tata Power added 2.2 percent. State-run power sector lenders advanced on expectations utilities would be better placed to pay back their loan commitments. Power Finance Corp gained 5.2 percent, while Rural Electrification Corp added 4 percent. Strides Arcolab gained 2.7 percent after the company said it had redeemed $80 million of outstanding foreign currency convertible bonds, removing a key concern for investors. However, among under-performers, State Bank of India ended flat percent after Morgan Stanley maintained its "underperform" rating on the stock, expressing concerns about asset quality pressures after meeting with management. FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro steady, investors hold fire before summit * Oil falls on Europe anxiety, strike supports * Fading hopes for EU summit leave euro flat * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Editing by Rafael Nam)