MUMBAI, July 2 Indian shares ended lower on Monday due to profit booking in the fast moving consumer goods stocks, led by cigarette maker ITC. ITC fell 3.4 percent, while Hindustan Unilever ended 1.7 percent lower. IT stocks were also under pressure after Macquarie downgraded the sector to "underweight" from "overweight", citing demand concerns. Tata Consultancy Services fell 1.4 percent, while Infosys ended 0.4 percent lower. The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.3 percent to 17,383.39 points. The broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.01 percent to 5,278.60 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)