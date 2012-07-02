BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
MUMBAI, July 2 Indian shares ended lower on Monday due to profit booking in the fast moving consumer goods stocks, led by cigarette maker ITC. ITC fell 3.4 percent, while Hindustan Unilever ended 1.7 percent lower. IT stocks were also under pressure after Macquarie downgraded the sector to "underweight" from "overweight", citing demand concerns. Tata Consultancy Services fell 1.4 percent, while Infosys ended 0.4 percent lower. The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.3 percent to 17,383.39 points. The broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.01 percent to 5,278.60 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks