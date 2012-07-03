BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
MUMBAI, July 3 Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by gains in telecom stocks such as Bharti Airtel .
Shares in Bharti rose 2.9 percent while Idea Cellular rose 5.6 percent after a tribunal's split verdict on 3G mutual roaming pacts.
IT stocks however, fell for the second day on poor near-term demand outlook due to delays in decision making, traders say.
Tata Consultancy Services fell 1.6 percent, while Infosys ended 0.3 percent lower.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.11 percent to 17,417.63 points.
The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.18 percent to 5,287.95 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
** Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rises as much as 4.39 pct to 150.90 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain in over a week