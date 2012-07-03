MUMBAI, July 3 Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by gains in telecom stocks such as Bharti Airtel .

Shares in Bharti rose 2.9 percent while Idea Cellular rose 5.6 percent after a tribunal's split verdict on 3G mutual roaming pacts.

IT stocks however, fell for the second day on poor near-term demand outlook due to delays in decision making, traders say.

Tata Consultancy Services fell 1.6 percent, while Infosys ended 0.3 percent lower.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.11 percent to 17,417.63 points.

The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.18 percent to 5,287.95 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)