* Shares ease after closing on Thurs at around 13-wk highs
* Global econ fears hit Infosys ahead of earnings results
* ITC gains for 2nd session; benefits as defensive play
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 6 India's main stock indexes edged
lower on Friday, snapping three sessions of mild gains, after
interest rate cuts in China and the euro zone sparked alarm
about global economic growth, hitting Infosys ahead of its
earnings results next week.
The falls tracked lower Asian shares given concerns the
measures denoted a certain measure of alarm among central
bankers, with attention shifting to the U.S. jobs monthly data
due out at 1230 GMT.
These global risk factors have capped gains in local shares
this month after a rally in June, as Indian stock markets are
largely influenced by foreign flows.
"From macro aspect the global direction would be the most
important especially oil prices and liquidity flows," said Deven
Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities in Mumbai.
"Corporate results, as well as guidance, are expected to be
disappointing, but do not expect a derating as there
are a lot of people sitting on cash, who would deploy the same
if markets go down on just earnings disappointment."
The 30-share BSE index fell 0.1 percent after
closing on Thursday at its highest since April 3. However, for
the week, the country's benchmark index rose 0.5 percent, enough
to notch its fifth consecutive weekly gain.
The broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.19 percent.
Traders are gearing up for the start of corporate earnings
reports starting next week, with Infosys and Tata
Consulting Services the first companies to report.
Infosys shares fell 1.4 percent, as the worries about the
global economy are cementing expectations India's second-biggest
software service exporter will cut revenue guidance given
evidence of reduced technology spending worldwide.
Infosys shares fell 1.4 percent, ahead of its
results due on July 12.
However, top-ranked Tata Consulting Services, which
also reports on Thursday, rose 0.6 percent.
Energy and environment solutions provider Thermax
fell 2.2 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to
"sell" from "neutral", saying its rally over the past one month
was "unjustified" given a "challenging" outlook for orders and
profitability.
However, among gainers, ITC advanced 0.9 percent,
gaining for a second day, benefiting as a defensive play.
State-run oil retailers rose on news they received 140
billion rupees ($2.5 billion) from the government since the end
of June as part of the subsidy payout for the financial year
ended in March, according to three officials with direct
knowledge.
Indian Oil Corp rose 1.7 percent, Bharat Petroleum
Corp rose 0.7 percent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp
gained 0.9 percent.
Indian movie producer and distributor Eros International
Media Ltd rose 3 percent after announcing a licensing
deal with television channel COLORS Viacom 18, a joint venture
between TV18 and Viacom, for an undisclosed amount.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)