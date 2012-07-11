* Blue chips such as ITC fall due to profit-taking
* Infosys, TCS earnings due on Thurs, key for outlook
* Industrial output also due on Thurs
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 11 Indian shares fell on Wednesday,
a session after closing at their highest since mid-March, as
select blue chips such as cigarette maker ITC were hit by
profit-taking.
Global risk aversion also weighed. European shares
edged lower on Wednesday after profit warnings from U.S.
companies, including Cummins Inc, compounded fears the
sluggish global economy will erode earnings.
At home, investors will shift their focus to corporate
earnings, as software services exporters Infosys and
Tata Consulting Services will announce April-June
quarterly earnings on Thursday.
Industrial output is also due on Thursday with inflation
data due on Monday, while investors are also looking ahead to
presidential elections on July 15.
Though the government's candidate, Pranab Mukherjee, is
widely expected to win the poll for the ceremonial post,
analysts have earmarked the date as the potential start of
meaningful policy reforms in India.
"Q1 earnings can only be just the short-term driver but for
the long run the real impact would come only after Presidential
elections as to what decisions government takes on reforms,"
said K.R. Bharat, a managing director at Advent Advisors.
"Irrespective of muted earnings or otherwise in Q1, only
speedy economic reform will bring cheer to investors"
The 30-share BSE index fell 0.73 percent to
17,489.14 points, after closing on Tuesday at their highest in
nearly four months.
The 50-share NSE index lost 0.73 percent to end at
5,306.30 points.
Shares saw some profit-booking ahead of the earnings season
as analysts expect muted earnings growth in the April-June
quarter.
Recent outperformers fell. ITC fell 2 percent to
253.30 rupees, after hitting a record high of 260.40 rupees on
July 2 as investors have bet on its growth potential given it
dependence on sturdier domestic consumer demand.
Reliance Industries fell 1.9 percent, after
gaining 1.1 percent on Tuesday, hit as well by continued worries
over natural gas output from its domestic KG-D6 blocks.
Among companies reporting earnings, Housing Development
Finance Corporation fell 0.3 percent, outperforming
the broader index. The mortgage lender said net profit grew 18.6
percent to 10 billion rupees in the fiscal first quarter,
in-line with consensus estimates.
India's largest software services exporter TCS fell 0.3
percent ahead of its earnings on Thursday, while Infosys shares
rose 0.5 percent.
Shares in Cummins India fell 3 percent, after its
parent Cummins Inc cut its full-year sales forecast on
Tuesday, sending its shares down 10 percent in U.S. markets.
But among gainers, shares in GVK Power & Infrastructure
rose 0.3 percent after saying its unit Mumbai
International Airport Ltd (MIAL) would impose hourly penalties
on private jets that stayed beyond their allotted time, traders
said.
