MUMBAI, Oct 10 Indian shares provisionally ended lower on Wednesday led by a fall in banking stocks including ICICI Bank, and as sentiment was also hit by Standard & Poor's remarks that the country still faced the risk of a rating downgrade. ICICI Bank fell 0.95 percent while State Bank of India fell 2.7 percent. Ahead of corporate earnings on Friday, Infosys fell 1.82 percent while HDFC Bank fell 1.29 percent. The BSE index fell 0.92 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also lost 0.92 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)