* BSE index falls 0.29 pct; NSE ends 0.31 pct lower
* Oil explorers gain on diesel price increase
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Mar 25 Indian shares fell for a seventh
consecutive session on Monday to their lowest close in four
months as blue chips such as ICICI Bank were hit by worries
other allies would remove support from the ruling coalition
after the DMK party's withdrawal last week.
The broader NSE index has now posted its longest
losing streak since November 2011 and is hovering just above its
200-day moving average, even as Asian markets rallied on Monday
after Cyprus clinched a last minute bailout deal.
Domestic factors continue to remain crucial for Indian
shares after the central bank last week stuck to its cautious
stance on future rate cuts and key ally Dravida Munnetra
Kazhagam (DMK) withdrew from the ruling coalition.
The twin developments raised fears about economic growth and
about the government's fiscal reform agenda and are further
pressuring an NSE index that is already down 4.6 percent for the
year.
"The political uncertainty is hitting headlines," said
Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Investments and
Advisors Limited.
"There is a reasonable chance that the pull and push
pressure of the politics will impact the market," he added.
The broader NSE index fell 0.31 percent, or 17.50
points, to end at 5.633.85, touching its lowest close since Nov.
27 and falling 4.7 percent over the past seven sessions, its
longest losing streak since an eight-session fall that ended on
Nov. 21, 2011.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.29 percent, or 54.18
points, to end at 18,681.42, to its lowest close since Nov. 26.
The BSE also posted its seventh losing session, its longest
losing streak since last month.
Political concerns have been aggravated by recent media
reports suggesting Samajwadi Party (SP) could also withdraw its
support to the ruling coalition. Party leader Akhilesh Yadav
could not immediately be reached by Reuters.
Blue chips continued to be pummelled, with ICICI Bank Ltd
falling 1.5 percent, extending its decline for the
month to 2.7 percent.
Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 1.9 percent on Monday,
while software service exporter Wipro Ltd dropped 1
percent and Infosys Ltd lost 0.4 percent.
Among other decliners, shares in Nestle India Ltd
fell 2.1 percent after the Indian unit of Nestle Group said late
on Friday it would implement a staggered increase in royalty
payments of 0.2 percent per year over the next five years.
Oil explorers, however, gained after Indian Oil Corp (IOC)
, the country's biggest refiner, said in a statement it
would raise diesel prices by about 1 percent from Saturday.
Oil India Ltd gained 4.5 percent, while Oil and
Natural Gas Corporation Ltd ended 2.8 percent higher.
Indian infrastructure shares, including GMR Infrastructure
Ltd, gained on expectations of additional foreign
investment in infrastructure bonds after the government eased
some of the debt investment restrictions.
GMR Infrastructure shares rose 9.5 percent and IRB
Infrastructure Developers Ltd gained 1.2 percent.
