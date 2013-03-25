* BSE index falls 0.29 pct; NSE ends 0.31 pct lower * Oil explorers gain on diesel price increase By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Mar 25 Indian shares fell for a seventh consecutive session on Monday to their lowest close in four months as blue chips such as ICICI Bank were hit by worries other allies would remove support from the ruling coalition after the DMK party's withdrawal last week. The broader NSE index has now posted its longest losing streak since November 2011 and is hovering just above its 200-day moving average, even as Asian markets rallied on Monday after Cyprus clinched a last minute bailout deal. Domestic factors continue to remain crucial for Indian shares after the central bank last week stuck to its cautious stance on future rate cuts and key ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) withdrew from the ruling coalition. The twin developments raised fears about economic growth and about the government's fiscal reform agenda and are further pressuring an NSE index that is already down 4.6 percent for the year. "The political uncertainty is hitting headlines," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Investments and Advisors Limited. "There is a reasonable chance that the pull and push pressure of the politics will impact the market," he added. The broader NSE index fell 0.31 percent, or 17.50 points, to end at 5.633.85, touching its lowest close since Nov. 27 and falling 4.7 percent over the past seven sessions, its longest losing streak since an eight-session fall that ended on Nov. 21, 2011. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.29 percent, or 54.18 points, to end at 18,681.42, to its lowest close since Nov. 26. The BSE also posted its seventh losing session, its longest losing streak since last month. Political concerns have been aggravated by recent media reports suggesting Samajwadi Party (SP) could also withdraw its support to the ruling coalition. Party leader Akhilesh Yadav could not immediately be reached by Reuters. Blue chips continued to be pummelled, with ICICI Bank Ltd falling 1.5 percent, extending its decline for the month to 2.7 percent. Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 1.9 percent on Monday, while software service exporter Wipro Ltd dropped 1 percent and Infosys Ltd lost 0.4 percent. Among other decliners, shares in Nestle India Ltd fell 2.1 percent after the Indian unit of Nestle Group said late on Friday it would implement a staggered increase in royalty payments of 0.2 percent per year over the next five years. Oil explorers, however, gained after Indian Oil Corp (IOC) , the country's biggest refiner, said in a statement it would raise diesel prices by about 1 percent from Saturday. Oil India Ltd gained 4.5 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd ended 2.8 percent higher. Indian infrastructure shares, including GMR Infrastructure Ltd, gained on expectations of additional foreign investment in infrastructure bonds after the government eased some of the debt investment restrictions. GMR Infrastructure shares rose 9.5 percent and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd gained 1.2 percent. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro's bounce on Cyprus deal runs out of steam * Brent climbs above $108 after Cyprus rescue plan approved * European shares rise after Cyprus bailout deal * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)