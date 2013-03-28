* BSE ends 0.7 pct up; NSE rises 0.73 pct
* Broader market sentiment remains weak - analyst
* Bank shares gain on short-covering
(Adds current account deficit data in paragraph 4)
By Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, March 28 Indian shares rose for a second
straight day on Thursday as recent underperformers such as ICICI
Bank Ltd gained in a session marked by the expiry of
derivatives and as technology shares edged up on hopes about
upcoming quarterly results.
Despite ending the fiscal year on a positive note, the BSE
index fell 3 percent in the quarter after edging down 0.1
percent in March, marking its first quarterly fall in five.
March has been a particularly volatile month because of
lingering disappointment over the 2013/14 budget unveiled late
in February. Sentiment has also been marred since a key ally
withdrew from the ruling coalition and by the central bank's
cautious stance on future rate cuts.
Broader sentiment is expected to remain weak as data after
market hours showed the current account deficit for the
October-December quarter widened to a record high of 6.7 percent
of gross domestic product.
"Current levels are attractive but CAD numbers are a concern
and deteriorating GDP numbers on a quarter on quarter basis are
another concern for the markets," said K K Mital, head of
portfolio management at Globe Capital.
"Threat of early elections and reforms not sailing through
are bothering the markets currently."
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.7 percent, or
131.24 points, at 18,835.77, rebounding after hitting its lowest
intraday level since Nov. 26, 2012. March derivatives expired at
the end of the session.
The index rose 0.5 percent for the week, marking its first
weekly gain in three. Markets will be closed on Friday for a
public holiday.
The broader NSE index rose 0.73 percent, or 40.95
points, to 5,682.55, after briefly breaking below its 200-day
moving average.
Recent underperformers led gainers, with ICICI Bank
rebounding from earlier falls of as much as 1.44 percent to gain
2.4 percent. Shares in India's biggest private sector lender had
fallen 4.5 percent in the previous six sessions.
Other shares also gained on value buying, with HDFC Bank
ending up 1.8 percent and Larsen & Toubro
rising 2.15 percent.
Among other gainers, Tech Mahindra Ltd rose 2
percent and Satyam Computer Services Ltd gained 1.02
percent after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of both companies
with "buy" ratings.
Goldman said the planned merger between the two companies
would create the fifth largest Indian IT offshoring company by
revenue, offering "adequate scale to target potential big-ticket
deals."
Infosys Ltd rose 1.22 percent ahead of its
quarterly earnings due on April 12, while HCL Technologies
gained 2.5 percent.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd surged 12 percent after the
company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had lifted
import alerts for some products manufactured at its Hyderabad
facility.
Novartis India Ltd rose 3.75 percent after parent
Novartis AG said in a statement it would sell shares
of its Indian unit via stock exchanges to reduce its holding.
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank Ltd gained 1.3
percent and iron ore producer NMDC Ltd ended 2.1
percent higher, as the stocks will be included in the NSE index
from April 1.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro falls to one-month low against Japanese yen
* Oil edges higher as Cyprus banks reopen
* Euro weak, Bunds up as Cyprus prepares to reopen
banks
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)