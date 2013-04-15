* India inflation slowed to lowest in more than three years
in March
* Fall in global crude, gold prices add to rate cut hopes
* Reliance Industries to report March quarter earnings on
Tuesday
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, April 15 India's benchmark share index
rose on Monday, recovering from seven-month lows after slowing
inflation and lower crude and gold prices led to hopes that the
central bank will likely cut interest rates at its May review.
Lenders such as State Bank of India led gainers on
hopes the Reserve Bank of India would now have room to ease
monetary policy for a third time this year.
Investors also welcomed the sharp slump in gold and crude
oil prices, which if sustained, would help ease narrow the
current account deficit, a factor which has been cited by the
central bank as a key variable in its monetary policy making.
"The commodity price movements played out in the market
today. The lower WPI number has also raised rate cut hopes,"
said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, managing director and chief executive
at Destimoney Securities.
"The market will continue to remain volatile. We will see
counter specific and sector specific action."
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.63 percent, or
115.24 points, to 18,357.80 after earlier hitting its lowest
intraday level since Sept. 13.
The 50-share NSE index gained 0.72 percent, or 39.85
points, to 5,568.40.
Both indexes thus recovered from sharp falls on Friday, when
the BSE slumped 1.6 percent after software service exporter
Infosys Ltd issued lower-than-expected revenue
guidance, sparking a selloff in technology stocks.
Lenders gained after data showed wholesale price inflation
cooled to 5.96 percent in March, lower than 6.84 percent in
February.
The data raised expectations the RBI would cut interest
rates, which would help loan growth and ease margin pressures,
according to analysts.
Public sector banks could also benefit as they are big
holders of government bonds, which could rally should the RBI
eases monetary policy.
State Bank of India rose 3.1 percent, while Axis
Bank gained 2.4 percent. Shares in ITC Ltd
ended up 2.41 percent.
Reliance Industries Ltd rose 2.4 percent ahead of
its March quarter earnings on Tuesday, which is expected to show
good profit growth.
Infosys Ltd NS> rose 1.9 percent on value buying after
slumping to its lowest closing low in a decade on Friday after
it disappointed with a muted revenue guidance for the current
fiscal year.
However, other IT stocks fell on caution ahead of earnings.
Tata Consultancy Services fell 2.6 percent ahead of its
results on Wednesday while HCL Technologies Ltd, which
also reports on Wednesday, lost 1.4 percent down.
Gold loan providers slumped on fears that the sharp fall in
gold prices will erode the value of the collateral and make some
loans non-performing.
Muthoot Finance Ltd fell 12.2 percent, while
Manappuram Finance Ltd slumped 9.8 percent.
Gold retailers also fell. Titan Industries Ltd was
4.1 percent lower.
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand
Basu)