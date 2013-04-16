MUMBAI, April 16 Indian shares rose the most in seven months on Tuesday, breaching a key technical resistance, as rate-sensitive stocks like banks and autos rose on hopes that the central bank will cut rates next month on a continued slump in global commodity prices.

Lenders extended gains for a second session after data showed headline inflation fell to a three-year low. State Bank of India rose 2 percent, while ICICI Bank rose 2.4 percent.

Auto shares rose with Maruti Suzuki gaining 4.4 percent.

The main share index provisionally rose 2.03 percent, or 373.31 points, to 18,731.11, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since Sept. 14, 2012.

The 50-share NSE index gained 2.16 percent, or 120.55 points, to 5,688.95, its highest daily percentage win since Sept. 21, 2012.

Both indices closed above a key technical resistance at their 200-day moving average. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)