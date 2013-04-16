* BSE ends 2.1 pct up, NSE close 2.2 pct higher * Reliance Industries ends 1.4 ahead of earnings later Tuesday * Key indexes breach 200-day moving average By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, April 16 Indian shares gained the most in nearly seven months on Tuesday, breaching a key technical resistance, as rate sensitive stocks like autos and banks rose on expectations the central bank will cut rates next month on a continued slump in global commodity prices. A slump in global gold and crude prices will provide elbow-room to the central bank to lower rates for the third time this year as it will help ease some concerns on India's current account gap. Barclays Capital estimates India will be the main beneficiary among emerging markets as the combination of fall in gold and commodity prices, if sustained, should wipe out $20 billion of the current account deficit of the next twelve months. A string of recent positive domestic data has bolstered hopes that the central bank will be able to cut rates on May 3 and signal room for some more easing. Lenders extended gains for a second session after data showed Monday that headline inflation fell to a three-year low. State Bank of India rose 1.7 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd rose 3 percent. Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp rose 3.7 percent. Auto shares rose on hope that any rate cut will lower vehicle financing costs. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained 4.2 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 3.9 percent. "The crash in gold and crude prices led to the gains for the day. The rally has legs to extend itself to a sustained recovery," said G. Chokkalingam, executive director and chief investment officer, Centrum Wealth Management. "The current scenario is very positive for current account and inflation." The main share index rose 2.1 percent, or 387.13 points, to 18,744.93, its biggest daily percentage gain since Sept. 21, 2012. The 50-share NSE index gained 2.2 percent, or 120.55 points, to 5,688.95. Both indexes breached and closed above a key technical resistance at 200-day moving average. Indian oil companies rose on hopes that a slump in crude prices would lower cost of under-recoveries. Bharat Petroleum Corp gained 3 percent, while Oil & Natural Gas Corp ended up 4 percent. Reliance Industries Ltd gained 1.4 percent ahead of March quarter earnings, with expectations of decent growth. ITC Ltd rose for a fourth straight session which dealers said were due to price hikes the company had effected in some categories of cigarettes. It ended 2.7 percent higher. Software companies extended losses on continued concerns following Infosys Ltd's muted revenue outlook for the current fiscal year. Infosys shed 1.8 percent, while HCL Technologies Ltd lost 0.3 percent. Gold loan providers continued to slump on fears that borrowers may not repay their loans on falling bullion costs. Muthoot Finance Ltd fell 10.6 percent, while Manappuram Finance Ltd lost 9.8 percent. FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro falls briefly after weak German ZEW data * Brent drops below $100 for first time since July * Gold, oil steady after plunge, shares extend weak streak * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)