MUMBAI, April 18 Indian shares rose on Thursday led by gains in rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC after exports data raised rate-cut hopes.

The benchmark 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest since July 28, 2010.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd provisionally rose 2.9 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd ended 2.2 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 1.36 percent, marking its highest close since April 2, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 1.51 percent, marking its highest close since March 18. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)