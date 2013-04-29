* BSE index gains 0.52 pct; NSE ends 0.56 pct higher
* Hindustan Unilever Q4 profit up 15 percent, beats forecast
* Auto shares gain after Hero MotoCorp and Maruti beat
estimates
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, April 29 Indian shares closed near their
highest level in a month on Monday led by gains in the country's
largest consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd and
the largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd after
their profits beat market estimates.
Gains also tracked European shares which rose as investors
counted on easy money from central banks in the euro zone and
United States to offset the risk of further disappointing global
economic data, which still kept commodities under pressure.
The Reserve Bank of India's annual monetary policy review on
Friday, where it is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis
points, will be crucial for shares this week, along with
earnings of IDFC Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd,
ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd.
"Expectations of rate cut, more reforms and now forecast of
normal monsoon are key for stocks in near term," said G.
Chokkalingam, executive director and chief investment officer,
Centrum Wealth Management.
The January-March quarter would mark the trough for the
earnings cycle and probably the market may see some reversal in
September, added Chokkalingam.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.52 percent, or
100.78 points, to 19,387.50, closing near its highest level of
19,406.85 in a month hit on Thursday.
The broader NSE index rose 0.56 percent, or 32.65
points, to 5,904.10.
However, Religare expects to see some correction in stocks
in May due to macroeconomic headwinds. The BSE index fell in six
out of the last 10 years in the month of May.
Traders are also eyeing infrastructure output and fiscal
deficit data for March due to be released on Tuesday for more
cues.
Hindustan Unilever, the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever
Plc , rose 7 percent after it beat market
forecasts with a 15 percent increase in quarterly net profit.
Hero MotoCorp rose 3.3 percent after the company's quarterly
profit beat street estimates for the first quarter in six.
Bajaj Auto Ltd also rose 0.2 percent after a
rub-off from Hero MotoCorp's results, dealers said.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained 0.6 percent, rising
for a second straight session, after its March quarter net
profit beat estimates by a wide margin.
Technology shares gained, with the index rising 1
percent on value buying after an 18 percent fall in April as of
Thursday's close hurt by Infosys' poor earnings and
outlook.
Infosys gained 0.8 percent, while HCL Technologies Ltd
rose 2.4 percent.
Lanco Infratech Ltd rose 11 percent after its
Australia unit, Griffin Coal, ended a litigation initiated by
Perdaman Chemicals seeking Australian $3.5 billion ($3.60
billion) for breach of a coal supply agreement.
However, among stocks that fell, Federal Bank lost
2.8 percent after the lender reported disappointing March
quarter results on Saturday.
(Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)