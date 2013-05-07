(Corrects to remove the word 'provisional' from first paragraph) * BSE index gains 1.09 pct; NSE ends 1.21 pct higher * DLF picks banks to sell up to 81 mln shares-term sheet * Ranbaxy earnings may beat estimates-StarMine By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, May 7 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday to their highest close in three months as expectations for continued foreign buying, as part of a powerful rally in global equities, lifted blue chips such as ITC. Global shares hit their highest level in almost five years on Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 closed at another record high, on continued optimism over last week's strong U.S. jobs report. Japan's Nikkei average jumped 3.6 percent to its highest in nearly five years. Hopes of foreign inflows and government efforts to revive the economy are supporting markets after the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates for a third time this year, although it signalled little room for further policy easing. Foreign funds have bought a net $680 million of Indian stocks in the three sessions to May 3, taking the 2013 net buying to a total of $12.17 billion, regulatory data shows. "Worldwide economies are reviving due to quantitative easing and countries like India should continue to benefit from portfolio flows in the medium term," said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus Mutual Fund. The benchmark BSE index rose 1.09 percent, or 215.31 points, to end at 19,888.95, its highest close since Jan. 31. The broader NSE index rose 1.21 percent, or 72.50 points, to end at 6,043.55, closing above the psychologically important 6,000 level, posting its highest close since Jan. 30. Among blue chip stocks, ITC Ltd gained 2.8 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd rose 2.5 percent. Private sector lenders also gained, with ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd rising 1.9 percent each. DLF Ltd rose 2.9 percent on its plans to sell up to 81 million shares through an institutional placement. The price range and size are yet to be determined, according to the term sheet seen by Reuters. Sintex Industries Ltd shares rose 4.8 percent after its January-March profit surged 65.5 percent from a year earlier. Aban Offshore Ltd rose 3.5 percent after signing a contract to deploy a jack-up rig, with an estimated revenue of about 8.28 billion rupees. Among stocks that fell, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd closed 0.3 percent lower, a day before its March quarter earnings. StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Ranbaxy to report a profit of 1.56 billion rupees ($29 million) for the quarter, higher than the wider consensus mean estimate of 1.41 billion rupees. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * ECB comments cap euro, Australian dollar falls * Oil below $105 as Middle East risk premium fades * World shares near 5-yr high on growth optimism * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)