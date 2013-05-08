* BSE index gains 0.51 pct; NSE ends 0.43 pct higher * HDFC, Lupin touch all-time highs after earnings beats * India's ruling Congress party headed for win in state election (Adds reference to BSE crossing 20,000 before the close in paragraph 7) By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, May 8 Indian shares rose on Wednesday to close at 3 month highs with the BSE index closing just shy of the key psychological level of 20,000 as shares in mortgage lender HDFC Ltd hit a record high after an earnings beat. Lupin Ltd shares also closed at their all-time high after the drugmaker's quarterly results beat expectations, while hopes for continued foreign inflows also lifted index heavyweights such as cigarette maker ITC Ltd. Although foreign portfolio investors have so far bought $12.34 billion of Indian stocks in 2013, the outlook still remains robust amid global shares rising to new five-year highs. Still, traders said the near-term outlook for markets would depend on the outcome of the election in the state of Karnataka and India's top court's decision on accusations the law minister interfered with federal police investigation into irregularities in the award of coal field concessions. Both issues have raised fears about political instability, although a resounding victory from India's ruling Congress party in Karnataka would help soothe those concerns. "Hot money, liquidity will continue to drive markets amid potential challenges coming from Karnataka polls and the Supreme Court's verdict," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Securities. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.51 percent, or 101.23 points, to end at 19,990.18, marking its highest close since Jan. 30. It crossed the psychologically important 20,000 level just before the close. The broader NSE index rose 0.43 percent, or 25.75 points, to end at 6069.30, closing above the 6,000 level for the second day and its highest close since Jan. 28. Dealers say macroeconomic triggers such as the consumer price index and industrial production data due on Friday, followed by wholesale inflation data on Monday, will also be watched. India's factories lost momentum in April as output grew at its weakest pace in more than four years, but a jump in export orders augured well for the coming months, a survey showed on May 2. Broad-based buying on expectations of strong foreign inflows lifted index heavyweights such as ITC Ltd, which rose 2.2 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd ended 0.2 percent higher. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, India's biggest mortgage lender, rose 3.7 percent, closing at its all-time high, after it reported a 17.3 percent rise in net profit for the Jan-March quarter. Lupin shares also gained 2.2 percent to scale an all-time high after the company said quarterly net profit more than doubled to 4.08 billion rupees. Shares in India's Corporation Bank Ltd gained 6.6 percent after it said non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets were at 1.19 percent in the March quarter, down from 1.63 percent in the December quarter. Corporation Bank's quarterly net profit beat expectations, helped by lower provisions. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares rose 1 percent after it posted a quarterly profit rise by 11.3 percent to 1.67 billion rupees. However, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd shares lost 2.6 percent after it reported a 90 percent drop in first quarter net profit compared with a year earlier. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro rises as market eyes German data, Aussie recovers * Oil holds above $104, helped by higher China imports * China trade data push shares to 5-yr highs * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)