* BSE index gains 0.16 pct; NSE ends up 0.25 pct * Inflation back in central bank's comfort zone after 3 years * ONGC, Oil India gain; hope for higher sale prices to refiners By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, May 14 Indian shares edged up on Tuesday as lenders such as State Bank of India and Axis Bank gained after the wholesale inflation index eased to its lowest in more than three years, spurring hopes the central bank would continue to cut rates. Headline inflation fell below 5 percent in April, dropping within the central bank's comfort zone and raising expectations the Reserve Bank of India will deliver more rate cuts after already easing for a total of 75 basis points so far this year. Indian shares thus recovered after posting their biggest daily percentage fall in about a year on Monday. They were also helped by Asian shares, which steadied after a two-day losing streak after a surprising rise in U.S. retail sales boosted optimism about the world's largest economy. Still, analysts were cautious about whether shares could gain much further after rising for four consecutive weeks given concerns about other areas of the economy, including data on Monday that showed a spike in the trade deficit. "Inflation reading is good, but the market may remain range-bound in the near term due to the disappointing trade deficit and potential election worries," said Vijay Kedia, director at private wealth management firm Kedia securities. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.16 percent, or 30.62 points, to end at 19,722.29. The broader NSE index rose 0.25 percent, or 14.95 points, to close at 5,995.40. Before Monday's fall, Indian shares had rallied for four-weeks, sending the BSE to its highest close since January 2012 and the NSE to its highest close since January 2011 as of Saturday. Banks were among the leading gainers on Tuesday after data showed the wholesale price index for April rose 4.89 percent from a year earlier. Data on Monday showed consumer prices had also eased last month. State Bank of India rose 0.7 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd gained 1.1 percent. The RBI last cut interest rates on May 3, but disappointed investors with a more hawkish tone on future action. Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Oil India Ltd also gained on expectations the government would allow them to reduce the share of oil price subsidies provided to state refiners. ONGC rose 1.8 percent, while Oil India gained 1.7 percent. Tata Motors Ltd shares rose 1 percent after its unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd reported a 12 percent increase in sales in April, raising expectations the more important wholesales numbers would improve. Shares in drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd gained 3.6 percent, recovering from a fall of as much as 4.2 percent earlier in the day, as traders called those falls excessive. Those falls had been sparked after Ranbaxy pleaded guilty to U.S. felony charges related to drug safety and agreed to pay $500 million in civil and criminal fines, but analysts said the drug maker had already provisioned for the fines. Among stocks that fell, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd fell 2.4 percent after its January-March earnings results, retreating from a record high hit in the previous session even as consolidated net profit and operating margins beat estimates. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro gains against dollar and pound * Oil slips below $103 as IEA sees market easing * Spanish bond demand helps euro shrug German data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)