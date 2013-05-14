* BSE index gains 0.16 pct; NSE ends up 0.25 pct
* Inflation back in central bank's comfort zone after 3
years
* ONGC, Oil India gain; hope for higher sale prices to
refiners
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, May 14 Indian shares edged up on Tuesday
as lenders such as State Bank of India and Axis Bank gained
after the wholesale inflation index eased to its lowest in more
than three years, spurring hopes the central bank would continue
to cut rates.
Headline inflation fell below 5 percent in April, dropping
within the central bank's comfort zone and raising expectations
the Reserve Bank of India will deliver more rate cuts after
already easing for a total of 75 basis points so far this
year.
Indian shares thus recovered after posting their biggest
daily percentage fall in about a year on Monday. They were also
helped by Asian shares, which steadied after a two-day losing
streak after a surprising rise in U.S. retail sales boosted
optimism about the world's largest economy.
Still, analysts were cautious about whether shares could
gain much further after rising for four consecutive weeks given
concerns about other areas of the economy, including data on
Monday that showed a spike in the trade deficit.
"Inflation reading is good, but the market may remain
range-bound in the near term due to the disappointing trade
deficit and potential election worries," said Vijay Kedia,
director at private wealth management firm Kedia securities.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.16 percent, or 30.62
points, to end at 19,722.29.
The broader NSE index rose 0.25 percent, or 14.95
points, to close at 5,995.40.
Before Monday's fall, Indian shares had rallied for
four-weeks, sending the BSE to its highest close since January
2012 and the NSE to its highest close since January 2011 as of
Saturday.
Banks were among the leading gainers on Tuesday after data
showed the wholesale price index for April rose 4.89 percent
from a year earlier. Data on Monday showed consumer prices had
also eased last month.
State Bank of India rose 0.7 percent, while Axis
Bank Ltd gained 1.1 percent.
The RBI last cut interest rates on May 3, but disappointed
investors with a more hawkish tone on future action.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Oil India Ltd
also gained on expectations the government would allow
them to reduce the share of oil price subsidies provided to
state refiners.
ONGC rose 1.8 percent, while Oil India gained 1.7 percent.
Tata Motors Ltd shares rose 1 percent after its
unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd reported a 12 percent
increase in sales in April, raising expectations the more
important wholesales numbers would improve.
Shares in drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
gained 3.6 percent, recovering from a fall of as much as 4.2
percent earlier in the day, as traders called those falls
excessive.
Those falls had been sparked after Ranbaxy pleaded guilty to
U.S. felony charges related to drug safety and agreed to pay
$500 million in civil and criminal fines, but analysts said the
drug maker had already provisioned for the fines.
Among stocks that fell, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
fell 2.4 percent after its January-March earnings
results, retreating from a record high hit in the previous
session even as consolidated net profit and operating margins
beat estimates.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro gains against dollar and pound
* Oil slips below $103 as IEA sees market easing
* Spanish bond demand helps euro shrug German data
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)