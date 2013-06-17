* BSE index gains 0.77 pct; NSE ends 0.72 pct higher * Spain's CIE to take majority stake in Mahindra's auto parts unit * Larsen & Toubro vying for defence orders worth up to $1.4 bln By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, June 17 Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Monday, as Mahindra & Mahindra rallied after it sealed a share-swapping deal with Spain's CIE Automotive, while lenders gained on value-buying even after the central bank kept rates on hold. Gains also tracked firm global shares after last week's tumbles, as investors hunkered down for the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later this week. The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged on Monday, warning of upward risks to inflation as its currency is among the hardest hit amid a global emerging markets sell-off. The decision had been largely expected although analysts had seen an outside chance of a rate cut. Investors are now keenly awaiting the Federal Reserve's outlook on its bond-buying programme on Wednesday and the pace of foreign institutional investment flows for determining the near-term direction of the market, dealers said. "RBI so far was saying limited room for rate cuts but today it said that if inflation remains subdued then there is scope for cuts," said Hemant Kanawala, head of equity at Kotak Life Insurance, who manages over $1 billion in capital markets. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.77 percent, or 147.94 points, to 19,325.87, its highest close in a week. The broader NSE index gained 0.72 percent, or 41.65 points, to 5,850.05, closing above the psychologically important 5,800 level for a second day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained 4.3 percent after agreeing to sell a majority stake in its auto component unit to CIE Automotive SA for about $116 million, while also buying a stake in the Spanish auto parts maker. As part of the deal, Mahindra Group will merge all its auto components businesses into its Mahindra Forgings unit, which will be renamed Mahindra CIE Automotive. Lenders gained on value-buying even after the central bank kept rates on hold. Axis Bank Ltd rose 1.4 percent, while State Bank of India Ltd ended 1 percent higher. Bank Nifty, NSE's industry benchmark for banking shares, was down 4.43 percent for June as of Friday's close. Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 1 percent after it said the company was competing for defence contracts worth up to 80 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) that would be awarded in few months. Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.3 percent after Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded the stock to "add" from "reduce" and raised its target price to 870 rupees from 855 rupees citing inexpensive valuations. Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose 10 percent after it said its oral formulations facility near Chennai had got U.S. FDA clearance. Jet Airways Ltd ended 1.3 percent higher on value-buying after earlier falling as much as 12.6 percent as India's foreign investment regulator deferred a decision on Etihad Airways' planned 24 percent stake buy in the airline. However, among stocks that fell, Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 1.6 percent on profit-booking after rising 12.2 percent in the previous two sessions on covering of short positions in the derivatives market. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen lower as stocks recover, Fed assurance awaited * Oil steadies above $106 on Mideast, expected demand * Dollar up as Fed meeting nears, shares nudge higher * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)