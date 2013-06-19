* BSE index gains 0.12 pct; NSE ends 0.15 pct higher * Telecom stocks rise for second day on new roaming regulations * IDFC, Religare gain on bank licence plans By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, June 19 Indian shares edged up on Wednesday amid volatility as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, with telecom stocks such as Idea Cellular gaining on new roaming regulations. Major markets, including Asia, were stuck within recent ranges as investors keenly awaited comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke whether the U.S. central bank will scale back its bond-buying programme. Traders worry an end to U.S. monetary stimulus could lead to portfolio outflows, pushing the rupee lower and, in turn, delaying any rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been sellers of Indian shares for six consecutive sessions, totalling 34.31 billion rupees as per exchange and regulatory data. "Even if the Fed wants to withdraw stimulus it would be gradual and this doesn't mean all money would go out of the system," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities. Apart from the Fed's decision, the RBI and the rupee's moves are really important, added Choksey. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.12 percent, or 22.42 points, to 19,245.70. The broader NSE index gained 0.15 percent, or 8.65 points, to 5,822.25, closing above the psychologically important 5,800 level. Telecom shares gained for a second day as the new national roaming regulations were seen as less stringent than expected, with a negligible financial impact, dealers said. Idea Cellular Ltd rose 4.7 percent, while Bharti Airtel Ltd ended 2.6 percent higher and Reliance Communications Ltd gained 2 percent. FIIs bought 5.62 billion rupees ($95.64 million) worth of stock futures on Tuesday, NSE data showed. Derivatives analysts said buying was mainly concentrated on Reliance Communication Ltd's futures <0#RLCM:NS>. IDFC Ltd gained 1 percent, while Religare Enterprises Ltd rose 0.2 percent after both companies took steps to apply for banking licences, continuing their quest to diversify their businesses. Among other likely banking licence candidates, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd ended 4.3 percent higher, dealers said. However, banks fell on fears that an end to the Fed monetary stimulus could push the rupee lower, delaying any rate cuts from the central bank. Axis Bank Ltd fell 0.1 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd ended 0.4 percent lower. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar broadly steady as markets seek Fed policy clarity * Oil gains on lower US stockpile, all eyes on Fed * Shares choppy, dollar steady as Fed meets * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)