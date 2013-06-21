* BSE index gains 0.29 pct; NSE ends 0.21 pct higher
* Traders watch heavily foreign-owned Indian stocks
* Future Retail slumps on fashion brands' spinoff
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, June 21 Indian shares edged higher from
two-month lows hit earlier on Friday as software exporters such
as Infosys advanced on hopes a record low rupee would improve
overseas earnings and helping indexes end a tough week on a
brighter note.
The benchmark BSE index fell 2.1 percent for the
week, posting a third weekly decline after emerging markets were
hit hard by the U.S. Federal Reserve's signal of a rollback in
its monetary stimulus and weak manufacturing data in China.
The news sent the rupee to a record low, sparking
fears foreign investors would sell domestic assets to avoid
seeing their returns eroded. Overseas funds have been sellers
for eight consecutive sessions for a total of 59.5 billion
rupees ($995.82 million).
Indian shares are expected to remain volatile next week
ahead of the expiry of June derivative contracts on Thursday,
and investors will continue to monitor global markets.
"Foreign investors more specifically ETFs are panicking but
government measures, pep talk may help shares in the near term,"
said Ashish Kukreja, managing director at wealth management firm
Craft Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd.
The Nifty should not go below 5,500 in current circumstances
until and unless the government remains silent, added Kukreja.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.29 percent, or 54.95
points, to end at 18,774.24, after falling to its lowest
intraday level since April 16 earlier in the session.
The broader NSE index rose 0.21 percent, or 11.75
points, to end at 5,667.65, after hitting its lowest since April
16 earlier in the day. The index closed down 2.4 percent for the
week.
Software exporters were among the leading gainers, with
Infosys Ltd rising 2.1 percent and Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd up 1.3 percent, on hopes a weaker rupee
would improve returns from overseas earnings.
The rupee hit a record low of 59.9850 to the dollar on
Thursday, on worries about India's current account deficit.
Among pharmaceutical exporters, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
rose 2.1 percent, while contract research and
manufacturer Divis Laboratories Ltd gained 1.3
percent.
However, lenders fell. The sector has been hit hard this
week over fears that a record low rupee would prevent the
Reserve Bank of India from cutting interest rates further after
easing by 75 basis points already this year.
The NSE's benchmark for banking stocks NSEBANK> fell 4.9
percent for the week, marking its fifth weekly decline.
Meanwhile, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
fell 0.2 percent and ICICI Bank Ltd lost 0.1 percent
as the stocks are among the top three shares in the BSE index
with the highest foreign ownership, making them vulnerable to
outflows.
Future Retail Ltd fell 32.9 percent as Friday
marked the first day when the stock started trading after the
retailer's fashion brands were spun off into a separate unit.
($1 = 59.7500 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)