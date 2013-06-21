* BSE index gains 0.29 pct; NSE ends 0.21 pct higher * Traders watch heavily foreign-owned Indian stocks * Future Retail slumps on fashion brands' spinoff By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, June 21 Indian shares edged higher from two-month lows hit earlier on Friday as software exporters such as Infosys advanced on hopes a record low rupee would improve overseas earnings and helping indexes end a tough week on a brighter note. The benchmark BSE index fell 2.1 percent for the week, posting a third weekly decline after emerging markets were hit hard by the U.S. Federal Reserve's signal of a rollback in its monetary stimulus and weak manufacturing data in China. The news sent the rupee to a record low, sparking fears foreign investors would sell domestic assets to avoid seeing their returns eroded. Overseas funds have been sellers for eight consecutive sessions for a total of 59.5 billion rupees ($995.82 million). Indian shares are expected to remain volatile next week ahead of the expiry of June derivative contracts on Thursday, and investors will continue to monitor global markets. "Foreign investors more specifically ETFs are panicking but government measures, pep talk may help shares in the near term," said Ashish Kukreja, managing director at wealth management firm Craft Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. The Nifty should not go below 5,500 in current circumstances until and unless the government remains silent, added Kukreja. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.29 percent, or 54.95 points, to end at 18,774.24, after falling to its lowest intraday level since April 16 earlier in the session. The broader NSE index rose 0.21 percent, or 11.75 points, to end at 5,667.65, after hitting its lowest since April 16 earlier in the day. The index closed down 2.4 percent for the week. Software exporters were among the leading gainers, with Infosys Ltd rising 2.1 percent and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up 1.3 percent, on hopes a weaker rupee would improve returns from overseas earnings. The rupee hit a record low of 59.9850 to the dollar on Thursday, on worries about India's current account deficit. Among pharmaceutical exporters, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd rose 2.1 percent, while contract research and manufacturer Divis Laboratories Ltd gained 1.3 percent. However, lenders fell. The sector has been hit hard this week over fears that a record low rupee would prevent the Reserve Bank of India from cutting interest rates further after easing by 75 basis points already this year. The NSE's benchmark for banking stocks NSEBANK> fell 4.9 percent for the week, marking its fifth weekly decline. Meanwhile, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd fell 0.2 percent and ICICI Bank Ltd lost 0.1 percent as the stocks are among the top three shares in the BSE index with the highest foreign ownership, making them vulnerable to outflows. Future Retail Ltd fell 32.9 percent as Friday marked the first day when the stock started trading after the retailer's fashion brands were spun off into a separate unit. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar takes a pause from rally, but outlook robust * Brent rises to $103, Syria fears support * World shares, bonds steady after Fed-driven selloff * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA ($1 = 59.7500 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)