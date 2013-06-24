* BSE index falls 1.24 pct; NSE ends 1.37 pct lower
* Volatility index surges to its highest close in one year
* Indian jewellers slump on measures to curb gold demand
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, June 24 Indian shares fell on Monday to
their lowest close in more than two months, with blue chips such
as ITC Ltd declining as foreign investors remained sellers for
nine consecutive sessions, sparking fears of continued outflows.
Falls also tracked global shares on worries about China's
economic and financial stability and the continued fallout from
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will roll back its
monetary stimulus later this year.
Signs of foreign investors exiting the Indian market is
keeping the rupee near record lows, with investors on
the edge.
The NSE's volatility index, or India VIX, rose
10.4 percent to 21.01, its highest close since June 25, 2012
reflecting the rising volatility in options ahead of the expiry
of June derivative contracts on Thursday, said dealers.
India VIX measures the cost of protection via options and is
seen by some investors as a "fear" gauge.
"It's unfortunate to see negative aspects of the rupee going
overboard alongside FII selling," said Deven Choksey, managing
director at KR Choksey Securities.
The reaction seems overdone. Equities would start
consolidating if the rupee reverts to 57 levels, Choksey added.
The benchmark BSE index fell 1.24 percent, or
233.35 points, to end at 18,540.89, marking its lowest close
since April 15.
The broader NSE index declined 1.37 percent, or
77.40 points, to end at 5,590.25.
Foreign institutional investors have sold cash shares for
nine straight sessions, totalling 77.60 billion rupees ($1.31
billion), as per exchange and regulatory data.
Blue chips, which are traditionally favoured by foreign
investors, were among the leading decliners on Monday.
Cigarette maker ITC Ltd fell 2.5 percent, while
engineering firm Larsen & Toubro Ltd ended 2.7 percent
lower.
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd fell 6.7 percent after
the Business Standard newspaper reported the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration had raised concerns about a plant in northern
India, citing unidentified sources.
Shares of jewellery makers slumped on the back of recent
government measures to curb gold sales and falls in global
prices of gold.
PC Jeweller Ltd slumped 9.7 percent, Tribhovandas
Bhimji Zaveri Ltd lost 7.9 percent, while Gitanjali
Gems Ltd fell by its daily limit of 20 percent.
India has raised import duties for gold twice since Jan. 1,
but the central bank moves to tackle supply, such as making
jewellers pay for gold upfront, have had more
impact.
Jaiprakash Power Ltd shares fell 13.1 percent
after the company said in a statement that it has stopped
production at its 400 megawatt Vishnuprayag project due to
unprecedented floods in the northern Indian state of
Uttarakhand.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Ltd shares fell 8.1
percent after the company said it would not apply for a banking
licence ahead of the July 1 deadline.
However, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ended
0.33 percent higher after its board approved applying for the
banking licence.
