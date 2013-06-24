* BSE index falls 1.24 pct; NSE ends 1.37 pct lower * Volatility index surges to its highest close in one year * Indian jewellers slump on measures to curb gold demand By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, June 24 Indian shares fell on Monday to their lowest close in more than two months, with blue chips such as ITC Ltd declining as foreign investors remained sellers for nine consecutive sessions, sparking fears of continued outflows. Falls also tracked global shares on worries about China's economic and financial stability and the continued fallout from expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will roll back its monetary stimulus later this year. Signs of foreign investors exiting the Indian market is keeping the rupee near record lows, with investors on the edge. The NSE's volatility index, or India VIX, rose 10.4 percent to 21.01, its highest close since June 25, 2012 reflecting the rising volatility in options ahead of the expiry of June derivative contracts on Thursday, said dealers. India VIX measures the cost of protection via options and is seen by some investors as a "fear" gauge. "It's unfortunate to see negative aspects of the rupee going overboard alongside FII selling," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Securities. The reaction seems overdone. Equities would start consolidating if the rupee reverts to 57 levels, Choksey added. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.24 percent, or 233.35 points, to end at 18,540.89, marking its lowest close since April 15. The broader NSE index declined 1.37 percent, or 77.40 points, to end at 5,590.25. Foreign institutional investors have sold cash shares for nine straight sessions, totalling 77.60 billion rupees ($1.31 billion), as per exchange and regulatory data. Blue chips, which are traditionally favoured by foreign investors, were among the leading decliners on Monday. Cigarette maker ITC Ltd fell 2.5 percent, while engineering firm Larsen & Toubro Ltd ended 2.7 percent lower. Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd fell 6.7 percent after the Business Standard newspaper reported the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had raised concerns about a plant in northern India, citing unidentified sources. Shares of jewellery makers slumped on the back of recent government measures to curb gold sales and falls in global prices of gold. PC Jeweller Ltd slumped 9.7 percent, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd lost 7.9 percent, while Gitanjali Gems Ltd fell by its daily limit of 20 percent. India has raised import duties for gold twice since Jan. 1, but the central bank moves to tackle supply, such as making jewellers pay for gold upfront, have had more impact. Jaiprakash Power Ltd shares fell 13.1 percent after the company said in a statement that it has stopped production at its 400 megawatt Vishnuprayag project due to unprecedented floods in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Ltd shares fell 8.1 percent after the company said it would not apply for a banking licence ahead of the July 1 deadline. However, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ended 0.33 percent higher after its board approved applying for the banking licence. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar firmer on rate differentials * Brent slips below $100 on demand worries, firm dollar * Fed, China concerns pressure shares, dollar gains * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)