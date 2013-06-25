* BSE index gains 0.48 pct; NSE ends 0.34 pct higher
* Derivatives expiry, current account deficit data on watch
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, June 25 Indian shares rebounded on
Tuesday from two-month lows hit in the previous session as
blue-chip stocks such as Reliance Industries gained on
short-covering ahead of the expiry of June derivative contracts
later this week.
Domestic shares were also helped by a late recovery in
Chinese stocks from recent hefty losses and comments by top
Federal Reserve officials that eased fears of an imminent end to
its stimulus.
However, analysts warned Indian shares would likely remain
weak in the near term after foreign investors sold 92.91 billion
rupees ($1.55 billion) over 10 consecutive sessions to Monday.
A number of shares have hit 52-week lows this month,
including Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Hindustan
Petroleum Corporation Ltd on Tuesday.
"Majority of stocks are below 2008 low. Index is deceptive.
Chances of going down are much higher," said Vijay Kedia,
director at private wealth management firm Kedia Securities.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.48 percent, or 88.26
points, to 18,629.15, after hitting its lowest intraday level
since April 16 on Monday.
The broader NSE index rose 0.34 percent, or 18.85
points, to 5,609.10.
Blue chips, which got punished heavily in June from the
foreign sell-off, were among the leading gainers on Tuesday.
Conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.4
percent, while cigarette maker ITC Ltd ended 1.7
percent higher.
Crompton Greaves Ltd rose 9.8 percent after it
said in statement that its board would consider buy-back of
shares.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose 0.2 percent
after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that generic
drugmakers cannot be sued under state law for adverse reactions
to their products.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd rose 4.2
percent after the state-run oil company, along with Oil India
Ltd, signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in
a Mozambique gas field from Videocon Group for $2.48
billion.
However, Oil India fell 1.5 percent, while Videocon
Industries dropped 5 percent.
Among other stocks that fell, Coal India Ltd
dropped 0.9 percent after a company source told Reuters that
UK-based investor The Children's Investment Fund Management
(TCI) has sold nearly 19 percent of its shareholding in the
company since April.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Yen gains on concerns about Fed stimulus, China
* Oil near $102 on easing liquidity fears, Canada floods
* Shares recover as central bankers ease fears
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)