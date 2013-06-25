* BSE index gains 0.48 pct; NSE ends 0.34 pct higher * Derivatives expiry, current account deficit data on watch By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, June 25 Indian shares rebounded on Tuesday from two-month lows hit in the previous session as blue-chip stocks such as Reliance Industries gained on short-covering ahead of the expiry of June derivative contracts later this week. Domestic shares were also helped by a late recovery in Chinese stocks from recent hefty losses and comments by top Federal Reserve officials that eased fears of an imminent end to its stimulus. However, analysts warned Indian shares would likely remain weak in the near term after foreign investors sold 92.91 billion rupees ($1.55 billion) over 10 consecutive sessions to Monday. A number of shares have hit 52-week lows this month, including Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd on Tuesday. "Majority of stocks are below 2008 low. Index is deceptive. Chances of going down are much higher," said Vijay Kedia, director at private wealth management firm Kedia Securities. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.48 percent, or 88.26 points, to 18,629.15, after hitting its lowest intraday level since April 16 on Monday. The broader NSE index rose 0.34 percent, or 18.85 points, to 5,609.10. Blue chips, which got punished heavily in June from the foreign sell-off, were among the leading gainers on Tuesday. Conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.4 percent, while cigarette maker ITC Ltd ended 1.7 percent higher. Crompton Greaves Ltd rose 9.8 percent after it said in statement that its board would consider buy-back of shares. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose 0.2 percent after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that generic drugmakers cannot be sued under state law for adverse reactions to their products. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd rose 4.2 percent after the state-run oil company, along with Oil India Ltd, signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from Videocon Group for $2.48 billion. However, Oil India fell 1.5 percent, while Videocon Industries dropped 5 percent. Among other stocks that fell, Coal India Ltd dropped 0.9 percent after a company source told Reuters that UK-based investor The Children's Investment Fund Management (TCI) has sold nearly 19 percent of its shareholding in the company since April. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen gains on concerns about Fed stimulus, China * Oil near $102 on easing liquidity fears, Canada floods * Shares recover as central bankers ease fears * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)