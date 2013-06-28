* BSE index gains 2.75 pct; NSE ends 2.81 pct higher * Energy shares rally on gas price hike * FIIs remain net sellers in cash shares By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, June 28 Indian shares rose nearly 3 percent on Friday, marking their biggest single day gain in 1-1/2 years, as energy firms such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd and Reliance Industries rallied after the government approved a hefty increase in gas prices. Shares were also helped by the recovery of the rupee from the record low hit on Wednesday, allowing Indian stocks to post their first weekly gain in four weeks, with the BSE index ending up 3.5 percent. Gains on Friday were broad-based, with 29 out of 30 BSE index constituents ending higher. However, whether the gains can be sustained will depend on foreign investors who have sold 121.90 billion rupees ($2.02 billion) worth of shares over the previous 13 sessions. The Indian government is gearing up to announce additional fiscal and economic reforms, including opening up more sectors to foreign investment, in an effort to narrow a current account deficit that hit a record high of 4.8 percent in the previous fiscal year. "More economic reforms centering around inflows of dollar, probably on foreign direct investment, are seen coming which should aid recovery in stocks," said G. Chokkalingam, executive director & chief investment officer, Centrum Wealth Management. The magntiude of recent outflows is very low in comparison to the inflows received in 2013 and 2012, Chokkalingam added. The benchmark BSE index rose 2.75 percent, or 519.86 points, to end at 19,395.81. Despite the weekly gain, the index fell 1.8 percent lower for the month while rising about 3 percent for the quarter. The broader NSE index rose 2.81 percent, or 159.85 points, to end at 5,842.20. It gained 3.1 percent for the week but fell 2.4 percent June. Shares in energy companies surged after the government's approval of a hefty increase in gas prices suggests domestic gas prices could rise to $8.4-8.5 per mmBtu with the new mechanism from a current $4.2 mmBtu. Oil and Naturas Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) rose 3.4 percent, while Reliance Industries gained 3.9 percent. Stocks beaten down earlier this week rose on value buying. Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd rose 5 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd ended 3.9 percent higher. Shares in Coal India Ltd surged 5.3 percent on media reports the government would set up a coal regulator, which could expedite decisions on pricing and clearances of certain projects in the sector. Shares in Yes Bank Ltd gained 4 percent after a government committee approved the bank's proposal to increase foreign equity participation up to 60 percent of the total shares through a qualified institutional placement. Crompton Greaves Ltd rose 9 percent after its board approved a share buy-back of up to 2.66 billion rupees. IFCI Ltd rose 18 percent while India Infoline Ltd gained 4.1 percent after each said in separate statements on Thursday they would apply to the Reserve Bank of India for banking licenses. Among stocks that fell, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd lost 1.6 percent after India's central bank imposed restrictions on Thursday on debt sales from non-bank financial companies. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar rises versus yen in end-quarter trade * Brent rises above $103 on talk Fed will continue stimulus * Shares, bonds gain as Fed fears ease; gold slides * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA ($1 = 60.2650 Indian rupees) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)