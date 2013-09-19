MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian shares surged over 3 percent on Thursday with the benchmark index marking its highest close in nearly 3 years, led by banks after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised the markets by sticking to its stimulus plans.

The NSE bank index provisionally jumped 6.75 percent on hopes that after Fed's move the Reserve Bank of India will have greater flexibility if it wants to roll back some of the cash tightening steps it initiated since mid-July in its monetary policy review on Friday.

Among the bank shares, Yes Bank Ltd jumped 23.1 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd surged 6.1 percent.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 3.32 percent to mark its highest close since Nov 2010 while the broader NSE index ended 3.7 percent higher, marking it highest close since May 2013. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)