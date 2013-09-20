MUMBAI, Sept 20 Indian shares fell over 1.5 percent on Friday after a surprise rate hike by the central bank led to a slide in rate-sensitives like banking and auto shares.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan surprised markets in his maiden policy review on Friday by raising interest rates to ward off rising inflation, while scaling back some of the emergency measures put in place to support the ailing rupee.

The NSE banking index provisionally closed 4.14 percent lower, wiping off most of the gains from Thursday when banks rallied on the U.S. Federal Reserve's unexpected decision to not scale back its $85 billion a month bond purchases.

Among large caps, ICICI Bank Ltd fell 4.16 percent, while that of Punjab National Bank dropped 7.51 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally ended 1.75 pct lower, while the NSE index closed down 1.49 percent.