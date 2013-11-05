* India's main share index falls 1.25 pct, NSE down 1.02 pct
* ITC, Dr. Reddy's fall more than 3 percent each
* Foreign fund flows key for further stock market outlook
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 5 Indian shares snapped a five-day
winning streak on Tuesday, retreating from a record high hit in
the previous session, led by falls in defensives such as ITC and
on profit-taking in recent outperformers such as Dr. Reddy's
Laboratories.
Shares also came under pressure after an HSBC survey showed
activity at Indian services firms continued to shrink, while
input prices increased at the quickest pace in 16 months,
raising concerns inflation was rising despite a weaker economy.
Still, strong buying by foreign funds since the U.S. Federal
Reserve delayed the withdrawal of its stimulus programme in
mid-September continues to support sentiment. Foreign funds have
purchased nearly $4 billion worth of shares since Sept. 18.
"Profit-booking had to happen some day and it happened
today, so it was not something unexpected," said Sudip
Bandyopadhyay, managing director and chief executive at
Destimoney Securities Pvt Ltd.
"There is no major concern from the market perspective due
to today's selling. Foreign funds will continue to come to India
until the Fed taper," he added.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 1.25 percent at
20,974.79, retreating from a record high of 21,321.53 in a
special trading session on Sunday. Markets were closed on Monday
for a local holiday.
The broader NSE index closed down 1.02 percent at
6,253.15.
Profit-taking hit shares in the pharmaceutical sector, with
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd falling 3.03 percent,
after marking an all-time high last week.
Meanwhile, consumer goods companies extended their recent
weakness amid worries about their sales outlook. Shares in ITC
Ltd closed down 3.51 percent.
Other defensives such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd
fell 1.96 percent, while Dabur India Ltd dropped 2.9
percent.
Banking shares also fell with the NSE banking index
down 1 percent on worries about future rate hikes
after two hikes in as many months by the central bank. Losses
were largely led by ICICI Bank, which fell 3.13
percent, and Bank of Baroda, which dropped 2.1 percent.
However, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd gained
12.2 percent after Bank of America-Merrill Lynch reinitiated its
coverage of the company with a "buy" rating, citing attractive
valuations after the stock underperformed the BSE index by 42
percent in the last 12 months.
Ashok Leyland Ltd gained 2.22 percent, while
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fell 1.6 percent a day
ahead of their earnings.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)