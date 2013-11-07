* India's main share index falls 0.35 pct, NSE down 0.45 pct
* Bank shares continue to see profit-taking post 5-week
rally
* Tech shares gain tracking rupee weakness
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 7 Indian shares weakened for a third
straight session on Thursday after Standard & Poor's said it may
cut the country's sovereign rating if the next government fails
to provide a credible plan to revive the economic growth.
Traders said TV reports quoting Economic Affairs Secretary
Arvind Mayaram as saying that state-run oil demand has partially
returned to sourcing dollars from markets also hurt shares by
raising concerns about the outlook for the rupee.
Foreign funds which have been net buyers of Indian equities
for the last 23 consecutive sessions could get cautious about
investing further if the rupee gets volatile, dealers said.
Overseas funds' purchase of around $4 billion worth of
shares since the Federal Reserve delayed in mid-September a
tapering of monetary stimulus had helped the benchmark BSE index
hit a record high of Sunday.
"The oil marketing companies buying dollars in the market
and the likelihood of the special dollar window closing soon
hurt stocks," said Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research
and Investment Services.
"We saw some profit-taking in banking shares. The outlook
now depends on the end of day data tomorrow," he said, referring
to the U.S. non-farm payrolls due post domestic market close on
Friday.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.35 percent at
20,822.77. The broader NSE index closed down 0.45
percent at 6,187.25.
Indexes had earlier gained more than 1 percent, but started
retreating after S&P reiterated its negative outlook on India's
sovereign rating and put the onus on the new government to
restore the country's growth and improve finances.
Banking sector led the losses after the S&P statement, with
the NSE's banking sub-index falling 2.1 percent.
Traders said after the recent rally state-run bank stocks
have become largely fair valued.
State Bank of India slipped 3.15 percent ahead of
its results next week, which will set the tone for other
state-run banks. Punjab National Bank declined 2.6
percent while Bank of Baroda dropped 5.95 percent.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fell 4.1 percent,
leading losses on the BSE index, a day after posting a
worse-than-expected 64 percent decline in quarterly earnings.
However, the CNX-IT index gained 1.3 percent after
U.S.-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported
a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in revenue on Tuesday
with a weaker rupee further aiding sentiment.
Infosys Ltd rose 1.6 percent, Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd ended 1.5 percent higher, while HCL
Technologies Ltd closed up 1.85 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)