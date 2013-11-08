* India's main share index and NSE index fall 0.75 pct each
* Bank Nifty drops 1.3 percent, PNB down 4.3 pct
* Traders expect market to remain in consolidation mode in
near term
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 8 India's main share index fell for
a fourth consecutive session to post its worst weekly decline in
more than three months as profit-taking continued to hit blue
chips after the benchmark index hit a recent record high.
Traders said they expect the consolidation mode in markets
to continue in the near term with the last leg of the blue chip
earnings due next week, including from State Bank of India
.
The near-term outlook for the market is likely to be driven
by data, with the U.S. monthly employment report likely to set
direction early next week, while investors are also looking
forward to domestic industrial production and inflation reports.
"Largely we don't see much scope for re-rating of PE
multiples. Earnings growth would be good single digits or poor
double digits, so we don't expect markets to do better than
that," said Pankaj Pandey, head of research at brokerage ICICI
Direct.
"Sectors and particularly companies which have had good
earnings and are still not too expensive will continue to do
well in the near term. So IT and pharma should continue to do
well," he added.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.75 percent at
20,666.15. It dropped 2.7 percent on the week, its biggest
weekly fall since the week to Aug. 2 after hitting a record high
of 21,321.53 in a special session on Sunday.
The broader NSE index closed down 0.75 percent at
6,140.75, falling 2.8 percent on the week, its worst week since
Sept. 27.
On a more positive note, overseas funds have been buyers of
Indian equities for the last 24 consecutive sessions with total
inflows so far in 2013 now at $16.6 billion.
Blue chips such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
fell 1.5 percent on profit-taking, while Housing Development
Finance Corp dropped 3.9 percent.
Meanwhile, banks fell due to concerns about their earnings.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) fell 4.3 percent after its
July-September net profit halved and came in at sharply below
consensus estimates.
The Bank Nifty shed 1.3 percent.
Shares of SpiceJet Ltd closed down 4.8 percent
after the Indian airline posted a record quarterly loss due to
high fuel prices and a weaker rupee during the
July-September period.
Tech Mahindra shares on the other hand closed up 6
percent at 1,675 rupees, after hitting 1,687 rupees, its highest
since May 2007 after the company's July-September earnings beat
some analysts' estimates.
Nestle India Ltd benefited after index provider
MSCI said on Thursday it would add their shares to its MSCI
India index. Yes Bank also rose on its
inclusion before banking shares were broadly hit.
Tata Motors closed up 1.05 percent ahead of its
earnings which came just after market close. The stock likely to
gain further on Monday, traders said, after the country's
biggest automaker by revenue, beat analyst estimates by posting
a 71 percent jump in profit, its first quarterly gain in a year.
(Editing by Anand Basu)