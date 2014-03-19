* BSE index closes flat; NSE index gains 0.11 pct
* Technology stocks fall; TCS closes 3.89 pct down
* Metal stocks gain; Tata Steel surges 4.67 pct
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, March 19 India's benchmark BSE index
ended flat on Wednesday, off the record highs hit a day earlier,
as IT outsourcing companies fell on concerns about their
revenues, while investors also booked profits in recent
outperformers such as ONGC.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services fell as much as
5.1 percent after analysts cited the company as saying revenue
growth from software services could be weakening from the
previous quarter.
Global risk factors also weighed on Indian shares ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy review later in the day and as
investors still monitor developments over Crimea and Ukraine.
Still, foreign investors, who have been driving the rally in
this month, have stuck to India, buying a net $165.7 million
worth of shares on Tuesday to mark their 21st buying session in
the previous 22.
"Index continues to trade in a narrow range with high
intraday volatility and extreme stock-specific actions," said
Vinod Nair, head-fundamental research, Geojit BNP Paribas
Financial Services.
Nair said this could signal a loss of momentum ahead of the
general elections due next month.
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.25 points at
21,832.86, away from the record high of 22,040.72 hit on
Tuesday.
The broader NSE index closed higher 0.11 percent, or
7.40 points, at 6,524.05, also off the all-time high of 6,574.95
in the previous day.
TCS shares ended down 3.89 percent after analysts cited the
company as expressing caution about revenue growth in the
current quarter at a briefing on Tuesday. The software services
exporter declined to comment.
The comments came after Infosys Ltd Chairman
Narayana Murthy warned last week that revenue for the fiscal
year ending March could grow at the lower end of the company's
11.5 to 12 percent projection. Infosys shares fell 2.35 percent.
Investors also booked profits on recent outperformers. Oil
and Natural Gas Corp closed 3.43 percent lower after
surging 18 percent since the end of January to Tuesday's close.
Still, indexes received some support as investors continued
to favour selective blue chips such as ITC and HDFC
Bank.
ITC, which closed 1.07 percent higher, has advanced 9.8
percent this month, while HDFC Bank closed up 0.61 percent,
bringing its gain for this month to 10.3 percent.
Investors also focused on beaten down sectors such as metals
with Tata Steel gaining 4.67 percent, although shares
are still down 16.4 percent this year.
Hindalco Industries closed 4.53 percent higher and
Jindal Steel and Power ended up 1.46 percent.
Shares of Polaris Financial Technology surged 20
percent, their highest since July 2011. That added to the 11.6
percent gain on Tuesday, after the software services firm said
its board had approved a split of the company into two
businesses.
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)