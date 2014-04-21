* BSE index gains 0.6 pct, NSE index up 0.56 pct
* Banking shares gain; Bank Nifty up 1.3 pct
* Wipro plunges on weak outlook
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, April 21 Indian shares hit record highs
on Monday as lenders such as Axis Bank rallied ahead of their
financial results starting later this week, while strong gains
in debt markets reduced concerns about potential losses in the
sector's bond portfolios.
Sentiment also got a boost after India's top court allowed
resumption of mining in the state of Goa, sending shares in
miners such as Sesa Sterlite Ltd surging.
Overseas investors, who have pumped in nearly $4.8 billion
into Indian shares so far this year, were net buyers worth 4.3
billion rupees ($71.20 million) on Thursday, snapping three days
of a selling streak totalling 5.69 billion rupees ($94.21
million), exchange and regulatory data showed.
Still, analysts warned the stock markets were unlikely to
sustain strong gains given the NSE index is already up
8.2 percent so far this year while caution is likely to prevail
ahead of the outcome of the elections next month.
"We think markets will trade range-bound, and do expect
profit-taking at higher levels. We have seen even FIIs have
started booking profits. So, one should be careful in entering a
position," said Suresh Parmar, head, institutional equities at
KJMC Capital Markets.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.6 percent higher
at 22,764.83.
The broader NSE index ended 0.56 percent higher at
6,817.65.
Banking shares led the gains, with the sector's sub-index
up 1.34 percent on hopes banks will show sturdier
earnings when they start reporting their financial results later
this week.
Concerns about potential mark-to-market losses in their bond
portfolios were also calmed after the central bank fully sold
the 200 billion rupees ($3.31 billion) worth of debt on offer on
Thursday without any devolvements.
Axis Bank Ltd rose 2.67 percent while ICICI Bank
gained 1.52 percent. Both the banks are set to report
their earnings on Friday.
State-run lenders also gained, with State Bank of India
ending up 2.72 percent.
A ruling by India's Supreme Court allowing mining from Goa
of up to 20 million tonnes iron ores a year boosted miners. Sesa
Sterlite rose 4.64 percent, its biggest single-day
gain since Dec. 9, 2013.
Capital goods and auto stocks also gained sharply as dealers
cited strong buying by foreign institutional investors. Larsen
and Toubro gained 4.2 percent while Mahindra &
Mahindra gained 3.6 percent.
Among other gainers, Natco Pharma Ltd gained 7.5
percent after U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts
denied a request by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
to stay a lower-court ruling in a patent case that favoured the
developers of generic versions of Teva's multiple sclerosis
drug.
Shares in AstraZeneca India gained 4.3 percent
after the Sunday Times newspaper reported Pfizer Inc
approached its parent AstraZeneca PLC to propose a 60
billion pound ($101 billion) takeover.
However, shares in third largest software exporter, Wipro
Ltd plunged 6.8 percent after the company's IT revenue
guidance was seen as below estimates by some analysts.
($1 = 60.3950 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)