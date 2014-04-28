* BSE index falls 0.25 pct; NSE ends 0.32 pct lower * Fulford India jumps on Merck & Co's delisting offer * UPL surges to post-demerger high after results By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, April 28 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Monday, retreating from record highs hit on Friday, weighed down by profit-taking in blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro and choppy global markets. Investors also remained wary ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meet starting Tuesday, coming at a time of continued tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Although hopes for a recovery in the economy and that the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Narendra Modi will win elections continue to support shares, upcoming earnings results could keep trading volatile. Idea Cellular is scheduled to report its results later in the day, while Bharti Airtel would be announcing its January-March results on Tuesday. "Indian markets would continue to gain. Focus would be Modi and his track record first and earnings later," said Samir Arora, founder & fund manager at Helios Capital from Singapore. The broader NSE index lost 0.32 percent, or 21.50 points, at 6,761.25, marking its lowest close since April 16 and retreating from a record high of 6,869.85 hit on Friday. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.25 percent, or 56.46 points, to 22,631.61, its lowest close since April 17, and below its all-time high of 22,939.31 hit on Friday. Recent outperforming blue chips retreated, with Larsen & Toubro ending down 1.6 percent after gaining 4.7 over the previous two weeks. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd lost 1.1 percent. ACC Ltd fell 1.8 percent, adding to Friday's 2.73 percent drop, while Ambuja Cements India Ltd closed 4.3 percent lower after slumping 4.4 percent in the previous session on continued disappointment over their quarterly earnings last week. Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 1.2 percent on caution ahead of its January-March earnings due on Tuesday. However, among stocks that gained, Fulford India Ltd , a domestic subsidiary of Merck & Co Inc, jumped 20 percent to its maximum daily limit, after it approved a delisting offer from its parent company. Agrichemicals and pesticides firm UPL Ltd ended higher 20 percent after marking its highest level since its demerger from Uniphos Enterprises Ltd in January 2004. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro firm on expectations of inflation; pound surges * Oil rises above $110 on Ukraine, Libya supply worries * Russia-West tensions pressure stocks * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)