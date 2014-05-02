* BSE index ends 0.06 pct lower; NSE index down 0.02
* IT stocks gain ahead of US data
* Selective position building ahead of elections-analyst
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, May 2 Indian shares failed to hold on to
earlier gains and ended slightly down for a fifth consecutive
session as investors continued to book profits in recent
outperformers such as Larsen and Toubro.
Sentiment remained broadly cautious as the country awaits
election results due in mid-May, with the NSE index
ending down 1.3 percent for the week, its biggest weekly fall in
three months.
Although foreign investors have continued to buy cash
shares, they have turned sellers in index futures, offloading
18.5 billion rupees worth of positions over four straight
sessions till Wednesday, exchange and regulatory data show.
Risk factors including reports of fresh violence in Urkaine
offset more positive ones such as comfort with the pace of the
Federal Reserve's wind-down in monetary stimulus.
"Market is preparing for the election outcome. We can see
selective position building happening in the market. We have
completed a phase of correction," said Deven Choksey, managing
director, KR Choksey Securities.
"Next week, probably we will see position building on the
long side and 6,650 is a level on the Nifty which will act as a
support," he added.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.06 percent lower at
22,403.89. It ended 1.25 percent lower for the week.
The broader NSE index closed 0.02 percent lower at
6,694.80, down 1.3 percent for the week.
Profit-taking was seen in most of the outperformers such as
capital goods stocks. Larsen and Toubro ended 2.4 percent lower,
but was still up 18.1 percent so far this year.
Bucking the trend, technology stocks gained with Tata
Consultancy Services rising 0.88 percent and Infosys
Ltd ending 1.22 percent higher ahead of the U.S.
nonfarm payroll data later the day.
U.S. employment likely rose at its fastest clip in five
months in April and the jobless rate probably dropped in a show
of strong economic momentum after a gloomy winter.
Shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corp gained 1.3
percent after the oil minister ordered that increases in gas
prices, put on hold by the election authorities, be backdated to
April 1.
Shares in metal companies were down. Tata Steel
fell 2.7 percent, Hindalco Industries Ltd closed 2
percent lower and Jindal Steel and Power Ltd ended 6.4
percent down.
Auto companies also lost ground, with Maruti Suzuki (India)
Ltd closing 2.1 percent lower after sales declined by
11.4 percent.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd
also ended lower.
Shares of Shriram City Union Finance Ltd rose as
much as 5.7 percent to a record high after Piramal Enterprises
Ltd agreed to take a 9.99 percent stake in the
non-banking financial company. Shriram closed 4.3 percent
higher.
