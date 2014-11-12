* BSE index gains 0.35 pct; NSE ends 0.25 pct higher
* Rate-sensitive stocks rise ahead of CPI data
* Consumer goods stocks edge lower on GST worries
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Nov 12 Indian shares touched record
highs for the second time this week as rate-sensitive stocks
such as Axis Bank rose on hopes easing inflation would
prompt the central bank to cut interest rates earlier than
expected.
Consumer inflation in October, due at 5:30 p.m.
(1200 GMT), is expected to have eased to a record low of 5.80
percent, dragged by sharp drops in food and oil prices,
according to a Reuters poll.
If the forecast is met, it would also make the central
bank's inflation targets - 8 percent by January 2015 and 6
percent a year later - appear more attainable.
"The market is expecting inflation to come down very fast.
So if the rates are not cut then certainly some momentum will be
lost," said Vinod Nair, head of fundamental research at Geojit
BNP Paribas Financial Services Ltd.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.35 percent up,
after earlier rising as much as 0.78 percent to an all-time high
of 28,126.48.
The broader NSE index rose 0.25 percent after
earlier gaining as much as 0.63 percent to a record high of
8,415.05.
Rate-sensitive stocks led, with Axis Bank rising 3.1 percent
and ICICI Bank ending 1.3 percent higher.
Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 1.7 percent and HDFC Bank
advanced 0.4 percent.
Among non-banking lenders, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial
Services Ltd surged 7.5 percent, while LIC Housing
Finance ended 4.1 percent higher.
Some auto stocks also rose. Two-wheeler manufacturers Bajaj
Auto gained 2 percent, Hero MotoCorp ended
1.5 percent higher, while car maker Maruti Suzuki India
gained 0.9 percent.
Tata Motors also advanced 2 percent on optimism
ahead of its September-quarter earnings on Friday.
Tyre shares rose as investors expect falling crude oil and
rubber price to boost companies' margins.
Apollo Tyres gained 3.2 percent, JK Tyre and
Industries rose 3.1 percent and Ceat Ltd
ended 6.6 percent higher.
Bayer CropScience ended up 10.2 percent after
earlier marking its all-time high of 2,749 rupees after its
September-quarter profit growth bucked the trend of weak
earnings at rivals.
Among decliners, consumer goods stocks fell on worries that
higher-than-expected good and services tax (GST) may restrict
profit growth. Media reports on Wednesday said a government
panel suggested GST rate of 27 percent.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd HLL.NS> fell 0.3 percent and Marico
Ltd lost 1.7 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)