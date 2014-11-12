* BSE index gains 0.35 pct; NSE ends 0.25 pct higher * Rate-sensitive stocks rise ahead of CPI data * Consumer goods stocks edge lower on GST worries By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Nov 12 Indian shares touched record highs for the second time this week as rate-sensitive stocks such as Axis Bank rose on hopes easing inflation would prompt the central bank to cut interest rates earlier than expected. Consumer inflation in October, due at 5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT), is expected to have eased to a record low of 5.80 percent, dragged by sharp drops in food and oil prices, according to a Reuters poll. If the forecast is met, it would also make the central bank's inflation targets - 8 percent by January 2015 and 6 percent a year later - appear more attainable. "The market is expecting inflation to come down very fast. So if the rates are not cut then certainly some momentum will be lost," said Vinod Nair, head of fundamental research at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Ltd. The benchmark BSE index closed 0.35 percent up, after earlier rising as much as 0.78 percent to an all-time high of 28,126.48. The broader NSE index rose 0.25 percent after earlier gaining as much as 0.63 percent to a record high of 8,415.05. Rate-sensitive stocks led, with Axis Bank rising 3.1 percent and ICICI Bank ending 1.3 percent higher. Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 1.7 percent and HDFC Bank advanced 0.4 percent. Among non-banking lenders, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd surged 7.5 percent, while LIC Housing Finance ended 4.1 percent higher. Some auto stocks also rose. Two-wheeler manufacturers Bajaj Auto gained 2 percent, Hero MotoCorp ended 1.5 percent higher, while car maker Maruti Suzuki India gained 0.9 percent. Tata Motors also advanced 2 percent on optimism ahead of its September-quarter earnings on Friday. Tyre shares rose as investors expect falling crude oil and rubber price to boost companies' margins. Apollo Tyres gained 3.2 percent, JK Tyre and Industries rose 3.1 percent and Ceat Ltd ended 6.6 percent higher. Bayer CropScience ended up 10.2 percent after earlier marking its all-time high of 2,749 rupees after its September-quarter profit growth bucked the trend of weak earnings at rivals. Among decliners, consumer goods stocks fell on worries that higher-than-expected good and services tax (GST) may restrict profit growth. Media reports on Wednesday said a government panel suggested GST rate of 27 percent. Hindustan Unilever Ltd HLL.NS> fell 0.3 percent and Marico Ltd lost 1.7 percent. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen off 7-year lows as Japan snap election talk swirls * Brent falls below $81 on oil glut worries * Japanese stocks touch 7-yr peak * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)