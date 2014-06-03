* BSE index gains 0.7 pct; NSE ends 0.72 pct higher * India cbank keeps key rate unchanged, loosens credit * Zee Entertainment gains; RBI lifts FII limit By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, June 3 Indian shares rose on Tuesday to a record closing high as metal stocks such as Tata Steel surged after surveys showed China's factory and services sectors had their best performance in months, while the central bank held rates steady and toned down its inflation rhetoric. China's factory sector turned in its best performance in four months in May as export orders improved although activity still contracted, a private survey showed on Tuesday, adding to signs the economy may be stabilising. Sentiment was also supported after the Reserve Bank of India eased rules to spur bank lending and toned down its inflation rhetoric in moves set to be welcomed by a new pro-business government determined to revive economic growth. "I am hopeful that we may see a rate cut soon provided the government's administrative actions finally succeed in reducing food inflation," said Motilal Oswal, chairman and managing director at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.7 percent to a record closing high of 24,858.59, surpassing its previous milestone set on May 26. The broader NSE index gained 0.7 percent a record closing high of 7,415.85, surpassing its previous record hit on May 23. Steel shares gained after surveys showed China's factory and services sectors had their best showings in months in May. Tata Steel rose 6.9 percent, Steel Authority of India gained 4.3 percent, and JSW Steel rose 4 percent. Among other metal stocks, Sesa Sterlite surged 6.4 percent. Cement stocks also gained on value buying. ACC rose 2.5 percent and Ambuja Cement ended up 3.7 percent. Sugar refiners rose sharply on expectations that the new government would push ethanol blending in petrol and increase the import duty on the sweetener to support local prices, several traders said. Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd rose 10 percent, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd advanced 10.8 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd gained 10.7 percent, and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd ended up 7.8 percent Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained 2.3 percent after the RBI on Monday said foreign institutional investors can purchase up to 100 percent of stake in the company, up from the earlier limit of 49 per cent. However, bank shares ended mixed after the central bank kept its key policy rate steady and toned down its inflation rhetoric, while cutting the amount of bonds lenders must set aside with the RBI. HDFC Bank rose 0.5 percent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank ended down 1.5 percent. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro pinned to recent lows * Brent slips towards $108 as weak refining demand bites * Europe stocks dip before inflation data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Additional reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)