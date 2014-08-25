* BSE index gains 0.07 pct; NSE ends 0.09 pct lower * Maruti Suzuki gains after Credit Suisse raises target price By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Aug 25 India's NSE index edged lower on Monday after hitting a second consecutive record high as gains in blue chips such as Tata Consultancy Services were offset by a slump in resources firms following the top court's ruling on coal allocations. India's Supreme Court on Monday held as illegal all coal blocks allocated by the government to various firms between 1993 and 2009, adding that a final decision on the fate of the blocks would be taken next week. Caution is also expected to prevail ahead of the expiry of derivatives on Thursday and gross domestic product data due on Friday. India may also post current account deficit data sometime this week. But analysts do not expect any big retreat in shares as foreign investors remain bullish on Indian shares. Overseas funds bought shares worth 3 billion rupees ($50 million) on Friday, according to provisional data, bringing their totals for the year to $12.8 billion. "Overall the market is stable. Coal block allocation news has created some uncertainty but continued foreign flows would negate its impact," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities. The broader NSE index fell 0.09 percent, or 6.90 points, to 7,906.30, snapping a two-session winning streak after earlier hitting a record high of 7,968.25. However, the benchmark BSE index gained 0.07 percent, or 17.47 points, to end at 26,437.02, enough to post its third consecutive session of gains. The index earlier hit a record high of 26,630.74. Falls in the NSE were led by a slump in resources firms after the top court ruling. About 200 coal blocks were awarded over the period to private steel, cement and power companies for their own consumption. Jindal Steel and Power Ltd slumped 13.9 percent, while Hindalco Industries Ltd dropped 9.7 percent. Tata Steel Ltd fell 4.8 percent, while Sesa Sterlite Ltd lost 4 percent. The falls offset gains in blue chips, including a 2.4 percent gain in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and 1.8 percent in Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Among other stocks that gained, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained 1.9 percent after Credit Suisse raised its target price to 3,500 rupees from 3,020 rupees, citing optimism about its product launches and margin expansion potential. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro hovers near 1-year low on Draghi's comments * Oil edges further above $102, supply risks support * Euro falls, stocks rise on ECB stimulus bet * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)