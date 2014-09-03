* BSE index gains 0.45 pct; NSE ends 0.39 pct higher * Tata Motors gains after a slew of upgrades * Carborundum hits all-time high after HDFC Fund raises stake By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian shares extended a record-setting winning streak on Wednesday as software exporters such as Infosys Ltd rallied on strong U.S. economic data, while continued foreign buying and falling oil prices also helped the gains. A fall in Brent crude prices to 16-month lows and recent supportive economic data at home such as better-than-expected 5.7 percent GDP growth in April-June are also reinforcing investor optimism. The gains also tracked a rise in global stocks after Ukraine said it reached a ceasefire agreement with Russia, despite conflicting reports from the Kremlin. Overseas investors continued to buy Indian stocks ahead of a crucial European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, which is widely expected to provide further stimulus for revival, thereby aiding liquidity in the financial markets. Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth 6.73 billion rupees ($111 million) on Tuesday, taking their total purchase to over $13 billion so far this year. "Political and economic changes have led to a positive trend in Indian equities which should continue. Also, India stands out in the world due to its strong domestic growth story," said Nirakar Pradhan, chief investment officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance. The benchmark BSE index touched its fourth consecutive record high of 27,225.85, before ending 0.45 percent higher at 27139.94. The NSE index rose as much as 0.73 percent to mark its third straight record high at 8,141.90. It closed up 0.39 percent at 8114.60. Software stocks gained after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity hitting a nearly 3-1/2-year high last month and construction spending rebounding strongly in July, providing signs the economy entered the third quarter on a strong footing. Infosys gained 3.3 percent, Tata Consultancy Services ended up 2.7 percent, Wipro rose 2.9 percent, while Tech Mahindra advanced 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, oil retailers gained after Brent crude slumped to 16-month low on Tuesday. Prices rebounded on Wednesday but ample supplies and lingering demand worries limited the rally. Hindustan Petroleum Corp gained 1.3 percent, Indian Oil Corp rose 1.6 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp ended 0.13 percent higher. Carborundum Universal Ltd ended 2.6 percent higher after earlier marking a record high of 217.35 rupees as HDFC Mutual Fund raised stake in the abrasives maker to 4.61 percent from 4.08 percent, via a block deal on Tuesday. Tata Motors Ltd gained as much as 2.8 percent after a slew of rating upgrades, citing valuations and improving outlook for its luxury car making unit Jaguar Land Rover . Among the stocks that fell, Cipla lost 0.7 percent after surging to a record high of 575 rupees on Tuesday. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro bounces on news of Ukraine 'permanent ceasefire' * Oil climbs above $101, rebounds from 16-month low * Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talk boost markets * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)