By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian shares extended a
record-setting winning streak on Wednesday as software exporters
such as Infosys Ltd rallied on strong U.S. economic
data, while continued foreign buying and falling oil prices also
helped the gains.
A fall in Brent crude prices to 16-month lows and
recent supportive economic data at home such as
better-than-expected 5.7 percent GDP growth in April-June are
also reinforcing investor optimism.
The gains also tracked a rise in global stocks after Ukraine
said it reached a ceasefire agreement with Russia, despite
conflicting reports from the Kremlin.
Overseas investors continued to buy Indian stocks ahead of a
crucial European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, which is
widely expected to provide further stimulus for revival, thereby
aiding liquidity in the financial markets.
Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth 6.73 billion
rupees ($111 million) on Tuesday, taking their total purchase to
over $13 billion so far this year.
"Political and economic changes have led to a positive trend
in Indian equities which should continue. Also, India stands out
in the world due to its strong domestic growth story," said
Nirakar Pradhan, chief investment officer at Future Generali
India Life Insurance.
The benchmark BSE index touched its fourth
consecutive record high of 27,225.85, before ending 0.45 percent
higher at 27139.94.
The NSE index rose as much as 0.73 percent to mark
its third straight record high at 8,141.90. It closed up 0.39
percent at 8114.60.
Software stocks gained after data showed U.S. manufacturing
activity hitting a nearly 3-1/2-year high last month and
construction spending rebounding strongly in July, providing
signs the economy entered the third quarter on a strong
footing.
Infosys gained 3.3 percent, Tata Consultancy
Services ended up 2.7 percent, Wipro rose 2.9
percent, while Tech Mahindra advanced 1.5 percent.
Meanwhile, oil retailers gained after Brent crude
slumped to 16-month low on Tuesday. Prices rebounded on
Wednesday but ample supplies and lingering demand worries
limited the rally.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp gained 1.3 percent,
Indian Oil Corp rose 1.6 percent, while Bharat
Petroleum Corp ended 0.13 percent higher.
Carborundum Universal Ltd ended 2.6 percent higher
after earlier marking a record high of 217.35 rupees as HDFC
Mutual Fund raised stake in the abrasives maker to 4.61 percent
from 4.08 percent, via a block deal on Tuesday.
Tata Motors Ltd gained as much as 2.8 percent
after a slew of rating upgrades, citing valuations and improving
outlook for its luxury car making unit Jaguar Land Rover
.
Among the stocks that fell, Cipla lost 0.7 percent
after surging to a record high of 575 rupees on Tuesday.
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)