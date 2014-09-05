* BSE index falls 0.22 pct; NSE ends 0.11 pct lower
* NSE's midcap index marks third consecutive all-time high
* Llyod Electric gains; valued at 75 pct discount to Voltas
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian shares fell for a second
straight session on Friday as profit-taking continued in
blue-chips such as ICICI Bank after a string of
records earlier this week, while foreign investor sales in
equity derivatives also weighed.
Overseas investors sold index futures worth 5.91 billion
rupees ($97.9 million) and stock futures worth 6.77 billion
rupees on Thursday, exchange data showed.
That marked a rare day of selling given that foreign
investors have been largely buying cash shares this year, worth
a total of over $13 billion so far, thanks in part to easy
monetary policies globally.
The European Central Bank on Thursday went further, cutting
interest rates and embarking on a trillion-euro asset-buying
binge.
Still, when the Federal Reserve removes its stimulus is seen
as the most important factor. All eyes are thus now on U.S.
August payrolls data due later in the day.
Some analysts said they expected the United States to
maintain an easy stance, which could help keep a rally in Indian
shares going, given the optimism about the domestic economy.
"Steady rise in Indian equities would continue amid economic
recovery, supportive global liquidity, and falling commodity
prices," said Hemant Kanawala, head of equity at Kotak Life
Insurance.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.22 percent, or 59.23
points, to end at 27,026.70, down from a record high of
27,225.85 hit on Wednesday.
Still, the index managed its fourth consecutive weekly gain
of 1.5 percent.
The broader NSE index lost 0.11 percent, or 9.10
points, to end at 8,086.85. It rose 1.7 percent for the week.
Profit-taking hit blue-chips for a second consecutive
session, sending ICICI Bank down 1.6 percent, while Housing
Development Finance Corp ended down 2.3 percent.
Among other decliners, Tata Motors lost 1.4
percent, while Coal India ended down 2.3 percent.
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd lost 10.1 percent,
adding to Thursday's 17.6 percent slump on continued speculation
about whether promoters were reducing their stakes.
The company on Thursday clarified in a statement that one of
its promoters had reduced stake in the company to 28.30 percent
from 29.75 percent.
Broader losses were however limited as midcap shares gained
with the NSE midcap index ending 0.3 percent higher
after marking its third consecutive all-time high.
Lloyd Electric and Engineering surged 8.9 percent
on attractive valuations relative to rivals.
The consumer appliance maker trades at 6 times of its
one-year forward earnings. That compares to 24 times of rival
Voltas, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Software stocks gained on continued hopes of better business
in the United States and Europe after recent positive macro data
such as U.S. ISM manufacturing.
Infosys rose 0.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy
Services gained 0.5 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)