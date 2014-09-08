* BSE and NSE indexes end 1.08 pct higher each
* Goldman Sachs raises NSE index target to 9,000
* Logistics firms gain ahead of Snowman's listing
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept 8 Indian shares rose more than 1
percent on Monday, resuming their record-setting streak after
two days of consolidations, as strong foreign buying and weak
oil prices stoked buying in blue-chips such as HDFC Bank
.
The broader NSE index gained as much as 1.15 percent
to a new high of 8,180.20, while the benchmark BSE index
rose 1.21 percent to an all-time high of 27,354.99,
surpassing their previous records hit on Wednesday.
Weak global economic growth combined with ample supply
pushed oil prices below $100 a barrel for the first time in 14
months on Monday. Investors say this will further help the
Indian government and the central bank to rein in fiscal deficit
and inflation.
Meanwhile, local shares have benefited from strong foreign
buying which has led indexes to a string of record highs this
year. The 50-share NSE index is the best performing equity index
in Asia, up 32.6 percent in U.S. dollar terms for 2014 so far.
Foreign buying is expected to continue after data on Friday
showed U.S. employers added the fewest jobs in eight months in
August, reviving bets that the Federal Reserve might leave
interest rates near zero for longer than anticipated.
"Softening of non-food commodity prices would be the next
big trigger for Indian shares. Over the next three years
earnings will grow by 16-18 percent and market returns would
mirror that," said Harsha Upadhyaya, chief investment officer -
equity at Kotak Mutual Fund.
The BSE index rose 1.08 percent, or 293.15 points, to end at
27,319.85.
The NSE index rose 1.08 percent, or 87.05 points, to end at
8,173.90, closing above the psychologically important 8,100
level.
Goldman Sachs raised its NSE index target to 9,000 points
for September 2015 from 8,600 points for June 2015, saying
earnings sentiment remained positive for the overall market.
Blue-chips led gains after two consecutive sessions of
losses. HDFC Bank rose 1.9 percent, while Reliance Industries
ended up 1.2 percent after falling 0.54 percent over
the last two sessions.
Larsen & Toubro rose 1.04 percent, while ICICI
Bank ended 1.3 percent higher.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp gained 2.6 percent after
Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to "buy" from
"neutral", saying it expected more gains from oil reforms than
earlier.
Oil marketing companies surged after Brent crude fell below
$100 a barrel for the first time in 14 months. Hindustan
Petroleum Corp advanced 4.5 percent, Bharat Petroleum
Corp gained 1.7 percent and Indian Oil Corp
rose 3.4 percent.
Shares of logistics firms gained ahead of the listing of
cold storage company Snowman Logistics in the next few weeks.
Gati jumped 10 percent, Container Corp of India
gained 2.8 percent and Balmer Lawrie and Co
advanced 2.9 percent.
Cement stocks gained on expectation demand will pick up when
the monsoon season ends after September, dealers said. ACC
and UltraTech Cements ended up 1.8 percent
each.
However, among stocks that fell, Motherson Sumi
lost 0.5 percent, adding to Friday's 2.4 percent slump on
profit-taking after hitting a record high of 402 rupees.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)