By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Sept 9 Indian shares fell on Tuesday
from their record highs in the previous session as investors
chose to book profits in recent outperformers such as Oil and
Natural Gas Corp.
Profit-booking was seen in most of the recent outperformers
such as banks, while metal stocks were under pressure ahead of
the top court's verdict on "illegal" coal mines.
However, sentiment remained upbeat as overseas investors
bought shares worth $193 million on Monday, continuing their
buying streak for a sixth straight session, exchange and
regulatory data showed. They have pumped $13.8 billion into
Indian equities so far this year.
Regional markets were muted with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.1
percent.
"FIIs are giving one-sided support. There could be some
profit booking, but overall sentiment remains positive," said
Suresh Parmar, head, institutional equities at KJMC Capital
Markets.
"We advise clients to add quality stocks to their
portfolios. It's a buy-on-dips market."
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.2 percent lower at
27,265.32 after hitting an all-time high of 27,354.99 on Monday.
The broader NSE index ended 0.26 percent down at
8,152.95 after surging to a record high of 8,180.20 in the
previous session.
Market heavyweights were under selling pressure. ONGC, which
gained 2.62 percent in the previous session, closed 1.3 percent
lower, while ICICI Bank fell 1.4 percent after a gain
of 1.3 percent on Monday.
Metal stocks were under pressure, with Hindalco Industries
down 0.3 percent, ahead of the top court's hearing on
"illegal" coal block allocations later in the day.
Other mining stocks also fell. Sesa Sterlite Ltd
declined 0.9 percent, while NMDC Ltd closed 1.3
percent lower.
Investors took profits in some large-cap infrastructure
stocks such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T). L&T ended
1.5 percent lower, but is up 49.9 percent this year. Bharat
Heavy Electricals Ltd closed down 1.2 percent, but has
gained 25 percent so far this year.
Among gainers, ABB India Ltd rose 3.6 percent after
parent ABB Ltd said it would buy back $4 billion
shares.
Tyre companies also gained, adding to sharp spikes on
Monday, on weak natural rubber prices that are at multi-year
lows. Apollo Tyres Ltd gained 0.7 percent.
