By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Sept 11 Indian shares fell for a third
consecutive session on Thursday to their lowest in nearly two
weeks as three state-run companies, including Oil and Natural
Gas Corp, slumped after the government said it would
pare its stakes in them.
Shares also tracked lower Asian markets after U.S. President
Barack Obama vowed to fight Islamic State militants, while
continued worries about earlier-than-expected U.S. interest rate
hikes also weighed.
Overseas investors, who have been the backbone of the Indian
stock market rally this year, sold local shares worth 99 million
rupees ($1.63 million) on Wednesday, snapping seven straight
sessions of buying, according to exchange and regulatory data.
Investors are expected to focus on August consumer price
index data due on Friday, which is expected to have risen 7.80
percent from a year earlier compared with 7.96 percent in July,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
"There is a general cautious sentiment in the market as
stocks have ran up significantly. But overall optimism is still
there. We advise clients to be in the market with good quality
stocks," said Daljeet S Kohli, head of research at brokerage
IndiaNivesh.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.23 percent lower
at 26,995.87. It has fallen 1.2 percent over the three sessions
to Thursday after hitting a record high on Monday.
The broader NSE index closed 0.1 percent lower at
8,085.70.
The three state-run companies in which the government said
it would sell stakes led losses. ONGC fell 3.6 percent, Coal
India Ltd dropped 3.5 percent and NHPC Ltd
declined 5.1 percent.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell 4.3 percent on
media reports of an inspection by the U.S. drug regulator on its
Halol plant in Gujarat. A company spokesman declined to comment.
However, losses were limited as financial services stocks
gained with IDFC Ltd closing 3.6 percent higher after
the infrastructure lender launched an institutional share sale
on Wednesday, which traders said got overwhelming support.
Infrastructure stocks gained after two days of falls, with
Larsen & Toubro Ltd closing 0.6 percent higher.
(1 US dollar = 60.8350 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)