* NSE ends 1.36 pct lower; BSE index falls 1.21 pct
* Yes Bank falls after MSCI excludes from indexes
* Colgate-Palmolive gains; Credit Suisse upgrades
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian shares fell over 1
percent on Tuesday, posting their biggest single-day decline in
1-1/2 months as blue-chips slipped on caution ahead of the U.S.
federal Reserve's two-day meeting while foreign portfolio sales
also weighed on sentiment
The 50-share NSE index closed below key 8,000 level
alongside global stocks that slipped to one-month lows as
investors await clues on whether the U.S. central bank could
raise interest rates sooner than previously expected.
Overseas investors sold index futures worth of 13.94 billion
rupees ($228.2 million) and cash shares worth of 746 million
rupees on Monday, exchange data showed.
Indian indexes touched record highs last week, driven by
foreign investors who have pumped in 14.18 billion rupees in
shares in 2014 so far, on hopes reforms by Narendra Modi-led
government will revive growth in Asia's third largest economy.
"Looking at global markets, U.S. Fed has been hinting at
tightening of interest rates after following loose monetary
policies for past six years. This could lead to sell off in
equity in emerging markets and impact India also," said Atul
Kumar, head of equity funds at Quantum AMC.
The broader NSE index lost 1.36 percent, or 109.10
points, to end at 7,932.90. Earlier, it hit an intraday low of
7,925.15, the lowest since Aug. 27.
The benchmark BSE index fell 1.21 percent, or
324.05 points, to end at 26,492.51.
Both the indexes saw their biggest single-day fall since
Aug. 1.
Blue-chips led the declines. Reliance Industries Ltd
fell 2.3 percent, while Axis Bank ended
lower 3 percent.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp fell 2.9 percent while
Tata Motors lost 2.5 percent.
Among other major losers, State Bank of India fell
2.3 percent and Larsen & Toubro ended down 2.9
percent.
Yes Bank Ltd fell 4 percent, extending Monday's
5.2 percent slump after MSCI excluded the lender from its
standard and mid-cap indexes.
However, Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 2.8
percent after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to "outperform"
from "underperform," saying competitive risk from Procter &
Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has abated.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Aussie back under pressure, eyes on German data
* Oil dips towards $97, hit by weak demand, strong supply
* World stocks hit one-month low, focus on Fed
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data
(Editing by Anand Basu)