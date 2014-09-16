* NSE ends 1.36 pct lower; BSE index falls 1.21 pct * Yes Bank falls after MSCI excludes from indexes * Colgate-Palmolive gains; Credit Suisse upgrades By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian shares fell over 1 percent on Tuesday, posting their biggest single-day decline in 1-1/2 months as blue-chips slipped on caution ahead of the U.S. federal Reserve's two-day meeting while foreign portfolio sales also weighed on sentiment The 50-share NSE index closed below key 8,000 level alongside global stocks that slipped to one-month lows as investors await clues on whether the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates sooner than previously expected. Overseas investors sold index futures worth of 13.94 billion rupees ($228.2 million) and cash shares worth of 746 million rupees on Monday, exchange data showed. Indian indexes touched record highs last week, driven by foreign investors who have pumped in 14.18 billion rupees in shares in 2014 so far, on hopes reforms by Narendra Modi-led government will revive growth in Asia's third largest economy. "Looking at global markets, U.S. Fed has been hinting at tightening of interest rates after following loose monetary policies for past six years. This could lead to sell off in equity in emerging markets and impact India also," said Atul Kumar, head of equity funds at Quantum AMC. The broader NSE index lost 1.36 percent, or 109.10 points, to end at 7,932.90. Earlier, it hit an intraday low of 7,925.15, the lowest since Aug. 27. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.21 percent, or 324.05 points, to end at 26,492.51. Both the indexes saw their biggest single-day fall since Aug. 1. Blue-chips led the declines. Reliance Industries Ltd fell 2.3 percent, while Axis Bank ended lower 3 percent. Oil and Natural Gas Corp fell 2.9 percent while Tata Motors lost 2.5 percent. Among other major losers, State Bank of India fell 2.3 percent and Larsen & Toubro ended down 2.9 percent. Yes Bank Ltd fell 4 percent, extending Monday's 5.2 percent slump after MSCI excluded the lender from its standard and mid-cap indexes. However, Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 2.8 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "underperform," saying competitive risk from Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has abated. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Aussie back under pressure, eyes on German data * Oil dips towards $97, hit by weak demand, strong supply * World stocks hit one-month low, focus on Fed * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)