* BSE index gains 1.81 pct; NSE ends 1.75 pct higher
* Sun Pharma gains; becomes first to license drug from
innovator
* Indian IT small-cap 8K Miles jumps on fund buying
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian shares surged nearly 2
percent on Thursday, posting their biggest daily gain in over
three months, on hopes foreign buying would continue as country
can better weather any Fed-related volatility due to improving
fundamentals.
Traders said a report from news channel Zee Business that
Standard & Poor's would raise its rating on India had also
boosted shares. S&P officials were not immediately reachable for
comment.
However, analysts say a full grade upgrade is unlikely given
that India is at a "negative" outlook, meaning any move would
likely first involve changing this to "stable."
The strong gains on Thursday made India an outlier given
most other emerging Asian markets fell after the U.S. Federal
Reserve suggested it could raise interest rates faster than
expected when it starts increasing, although it renewed its
pledge to keep borrowing costs low for a "considerable time."
Traders cited speculation of strong inflows into India, with
investors noting the country could better weather any
Fed-related volatility due to a recovery in domestic economy and
the government's efforts to rein in deficit.
"India outperformed because we are the best stock market
story in the world at this point. There is not many who can
match our growth, stability and returns at this point," said
Nirakar Pradhan, chief investment officer at Future Generali
India Life Insurance.
The benchmark BSE index rose 1.81 percent, or
480.92 points, to end at 27,112.21, marking its second
consecutive day of gains.
The broader NSE index rose 1.75 percent, or 139.25
points, to end at 8,114.75, closing above the psychologically
important 8,100 level.
Both the indexes marked their biggest daily gain since June
2. That contrasted sharply with the 0.5 percent fall in MSCI
Asia-Pacific ex-Japan.
Foreign portfolio investors have been the key drivers behind
indexes that hit their record highs on Sept. 8, having bought a
net $14.14 billion in shares so far this year, according to
regulatory data.
Blue-chips led the gains. Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose
3.6 percent, while Tata Motors ended 3.6 percent
higher.
Housing Development Finance Corp rose 3.4 percent
and ICICI Bank gained 2.3 percent.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd surged 5.4
percent ahead of its inclusion in the NSE index on Friday.
Among other large-cap gainers, Reliance Industries
rose 1.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services
gained 2 percent.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained 1.6 percent
after Merck & Co Inc said it had licensed its
experimental psoriasis drug to the company.
Cloud solutions provider 8K Miles Software Services
jumped 10 percent to an all-time high of 390.50 rupees
after Sundaram BNP Paribas bought 175,000 shares via a block
deal.
However, among stocks that fell, ABB India ended
0.8 percent down on profit-taking after rising 6.3 percent in
the previous session.
(Editing by Anand Basu)