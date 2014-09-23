* BSE index falls 1.6 pct; NSE index closes down 1.58 pct
* NSE snaps four-day winning streak
* Blue chips fall on global risk aversion
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Sept 23 Indian shares posted their
biggest single-day fall in about two-and-a-half months as
blue-chips tracked weaker global shares on disappointment over
European manufacturing data and concerns about an unemployment
measure in a survey in China.
Caution also prevails ahead of the expiry of the monthly
derivatives contracts on Thursday which traditionally sparks
volatility in markets.
Investors were also mitigating risk after surveys showed
French business activity contracted in September and Germany's
manufacturing sector expanded at its slowest pace since June
2013.
Meanwhile, a private survey showed China factory activity
edged up in September, but also showed unemployment falling to a
5-1/2-year low.
"The fall has been largely because of positional unwinding
ahead of derivatives contract expiry. Also, investors were
churning portfolios," said Deven Choksey, managing director at
KR Choksey Securities.
"However, outlook remains positive and markets are
consolidating. We will see further uptick after Nifty crosses
8,250," said Choksey.
The benchmark BSE index closed 1.58 percent lower
at 26,775.69, while the broader NSE index also fell 1.58
percent to 8,017.55.
Blue chips led the falls. Shares in ICICI Bank
closed 2.6 percent lower after gaining 3.5 percent in the last
four sessions.
Shares in Reliance Industries closed down 2.6
percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp, which gained
3.7 percent on Monday, fell 2.8 percent.
Metal stocks also declined, with Tata Steel
closing down 3.1 percent adding to its 1.97 percent fall on
Monday, on concerns about weak Chinese demand.
Steel futures in China continued their long slump on
Tuesday, with no signs that steel or iron ore demand will pick
up in a chronically over supplied market.
Shares in DLF Ltd slumped 6.7 percent after BNP
Paribas downgraded the stock to "reduce" from "hold", citing
"limited upside potential" for shares and "no major potential
catalysts in the near-term."
Shares in Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd fell 1.8
percent after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to "neutral"
from "outperform," saying valuations were no longer
"attractive."
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)